'I overheard them scolding my mum over the phone': Local actress Ferlyn G on why she gave up her career as a K-pop idol

She admits she had placed a lot of pressure on herself. For example, she would memorise her script days before each scene just so she wouldn’t mess up on set.



“[I had to] work doubly hard,” adds Ferlyn, with a chuckle that sounded like she was feeling both accomplished and relieved. “When I got home after work, I always had such a good sleep ’cos it was so tiring during the day. That was the best part. I go back and ‘Bam!’ K.O.,”



We figure all the stress must have gotten to her when she tells us that she fell sick three times on the set of The Sky Is Still Blue.



“I’ve actually never fallen sick while working on any projects before,” she says. “Thankfully I was sick on my off days, so I was just bedridden for the whole day. I thought I was Covid positive, but I was not. I was just too tired,” she says.

Ferlyn plays the very enthusiastic OL Liang Jun Lin in The Sky Is Still Blue

8DAYS.SG: You returned to Singapore after two years of being an idol in Korea. Was there a specific incident that made you decide to come back?

FERLYN G: It was more of a build up instead of one specific incident. But if I had to pinpoint one thing that made me go to the extreme of flying back, it was when I felt that the people from the company were being rude to my parents. I overheard them scolding my mum over the phone. They said things like “How did you educate your daughter?”, “Why is she like that?” and “Are you fit to be a mother?” (Sighs)

That really triggered me. I’m the one who signed with you guys, and I’m your artiste, it has nothing to do with my family. I was already 21. If they were unhappy with me, they should have just told me.

It’s like, I’m your employee, and you’re my employer. We’re actually just business partners. There has to be a level of respect that goes both ways. If you’re not happy about my work ethics or whatever, you can always come to me and scold me. You are my boss. They crossed the line when they [involved] my family.

In an interview in May, you opened about your struggles with mental health issues. When did you realise you were depressed?

It started when I was [in Korea], but I didn’t realise it until I came back to Singapore. I started to digest everything that happened to me and that was when everything came pouring in. I was spiralling, plus the fact that I didn’t know what to do with my life.

I gave up on my studies when I went to Korea. My highest education level was O-Levels. Should I go back to my studies? But after five years of not studying, I didn’t have the drive and the momentum wasn’t there anymore. [If] I wanted to go out and work, what would I work as? If I work at cafes, people will recognise me. What should I say? At that point [the agency] had yet to officially announce the news of the group’s disbandment.

It was those two years where I was really spiralling, not knowing my direction in life. I realised I wasn’t in a good place.

How did you get back up on your feet?

It was all thanks to my friends. They could see how I changed over time. They realised there was something wrong with me and they suggested a lot of other career options for me. Acting was one of them.

At that point, there was an open audition for a movie called When Ghost Meets Zombie. A friend sent me the poster for it, and when I looked at the age requirement for the female lead role, I was totally not within the range. My friend insisted I still try it out and said they would talk to the boss [on my behalf]. So I went for it, and my life changed. [Ed: Ferlyn was cast as the lead opposite Nathan Hartono in the 2019 romcom]

Have you ever felt that your time spent in Korea was wasted?

No, not really. I wouldn’t have become an actress if not for those five years in Korea. I was studying business in Temasek Polytechnic and my dream then was to be an OL. I thought it was very cool to dress like Jun Lin (laughs). Then things happened.

I feel like everyone has a different path to take, and this is my story. Although it was very tough, I still enjoyed my time there. Honestly, when I was [in Korea], I didn’t feel like I was in a bad place 'cos all of us were going through the same thing. There wasn’t anything else for me to compare with. It was my first job, so to me, that was the norm. My whole world was the idol world. I didn’t know anything outside of that. To me, that was what being a working adult was like.

It was only when I came back that I started to see that what I went through was tougher than what others had gone through. That was when I started to feel sorry for myself. If I stayed on in Korea, I probably wouldn't have realised that things could be different.

Ferlyn and Tasha during their idol days

You once said that you and Tasha only got through everything in Korea 'cos you had each other. Are you guys still close?

We are not close close in the sense where we text or go out together every day. She came over to my place this Chinese New Year for a gathering.

We’ve both grown up and we’re very different people now. She’s not the Tasha she was before, and I’m not the Ferlyn I was before. But I believe we will always be there for each other.



There’s one thing that bonds us and it’s something that no one can take away from us. It’s like when you form your own family and have your own circle of friends, and you’re not as close with the family [that you grew up with]. But the bond is still there. It’s an unspoken thing where you know you still care for each other.

How do you feel when people compare the two of you?

I get it all the time. In the beginning, I wasn’t very confident and I felt inferior all the time. I questioned myself a lot. In Skarf, she was always placed in the middle, and she was the prettiest. Then, we were a team, so we supported each other as members of the same group.

When we came back to Singapore, again she had more of the spotlight. Initially I was like, “Is it because I’m not suited for this industry? What is wrong with me?”

After a while, I came to have my own circle of friends, and [I recognised] my own value and self-worth. I realised that we are two very different people. What she can do, I can’t, and what I can do, she can’t. It’s just where the demand is and where we fit in.

So now I’m in a place where I’m happy for her achievements, and I hope she’s happy for mine. If I can reach her level, it would be great. If not I still have opportunities in my life. She is going to release a new song and she’s starting in a new direction. For me, I found my new love. I want to act, and this is my passion now.

You can watch Ferlyn in The Sky Is Still Blue on meWATCH here, or on Ch 8, weekdays at 9pm.

She's now focusing on her new-found passion for acting Photos: Dillon Tan, Amanda Chia, SKarf SG Fanspage/ Facebook