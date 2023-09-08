"I was robbed": Eason Chan laments about paying S$347 for Vietnamese food in New York

Those who've tried eating Asian food in the States would know how exorbitant the prices can be.

Seriously, it's so expensive that even Eason Chan, who's one of the highest paid stars in Hong Kong, complained about it during his recent FEAR AND DREAMS concert at the Barclays Center in New York.

According to the 49-year-old star, he and six other people were at a Vietnamese restaurant. He only had a bowl of pho, a plate of spring rolls as well as stir-fried vegetables.

The total bill turned out to be a whopping HK$2000 (S$347).

"[I] was robbed," quipped the star on stage.

While Eason did not not appreciate the bill, he did make a fan's day after she spotted him at the restaurant.

According to a netizen on Xiao Hong Shu, even though Eason was dressed down, she recognised him immediately.

She was too shy to say hi but Eason somehow had an inkling that he had been spotted. He then turned around to let her take photos.

When the netizen's friend told Eason that they would be at his concert the next day, the star smiled and gave them a thumbs up.

Eason at the Vietnamese restaurant. What a friendly star. Photos: hk01