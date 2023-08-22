Logo
'If we don't take a photo we're letting our ancestors down'; Christopher Lee and brother Frederick Lee make rare appearance at event together
The Lee brothers make for a handsome duo.

By Jiamun Koh
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
Christopher Lee, 52, and his actor brother Frederick Lee, 47, are rarely seen together in public. But when they do meet up, they will definitely make it a point to snap a pic together. 

Yesterday (Aug 20), Frederick, who is based in Taiwan, shared on Instagram two pictures he'd taken with Chris at a Cartier event in Taipei earlier this week.

"The second time in half a century that we're appearing in the same frame at an event. If we don't take a photo to remember this moment, we're letting our ancestors down," quipped Frederick. 

And netizens were obviously thrilled to see the brothers reunited. 

"You really look alike!", gushed one netizen, while another asked: "Any chances of you two acting together?"

It's been two years since Chris and Frederick starred opposite each other in 2021 iQiyi drama Danger Zone... so will we be getting a new collab any time soon?

In case you can't tell them apart, that's Frederick on the left and Chris on the right  From left: Christopher, Taiwanese actress Sandrine Pinna and Frederick Such good genes, huh? Photos: Frederick Lee/Instagram

