“If you play with handphone, you get caned!”: M’sian boy bursts into tears watching warden show caning procedure at prison museum

Here’s some (alternative) travel inspo for your consideration.

Parents, you might want to take your kids to the Prison Museum.

A Malaysian family recently visited this museum in Malacca, where they were given a demonstration of how prisoners get punished by the rod.

Besides sharing the caning procedure, which included the posture offenders had to take during canings, the warden in charge of the presentation seemed to have also tailored his demonstration to his audience.

And the hilarious scene that followed was captured on video.

The warden explained that kids who “didn’t want to shower”, “didn’t want to read books”, and played with their handphones “late at night until one in the morning” would get punished with three rods to their buttocks, “without pants on”.

The little boy’s parents also took the opportunity to ‘complain’ that their son would kick up a fuss at home if he didn’t have a phone.

In response, the warden demonstrated the punishment for the little boy’s ‘offence’ by whipping the dummy behind him.

The little boy, who was seated on a bench with his family, immediately burst into tears, burying his head into his father’s side.

“Still like to play with handphone?” asked the warden, who at this point, was a man with a mission.

The kid’s parents had long failed to stifle their laughter, looking thoroughly entertained as their son continued to sob.

The warden doubled down on the lesson, saying sternly: “I don’t care if it’s mummy or daddy that plays handphone games. It doesn’t matter to me - if you play with handphone, you get caned!”

The video was shared on TikTok, becoming a big hit with parents online. Netizens suggested that the caning demonstration be “brought to schools to educate the children”. Hmmm, just children?