'I'm no longer just a comedian, I'm an actor': Jeremy Chan on earning praise for his performance in Mediacorp drama All That Glitters

Jeremy Chan's performance in Mediacorp drama All That Glitters has receieved praise from viewers.



The 42-year-old plays slow-witted Muay Thai boxer Wang Jing Tiao, a role that saw Jeremy lose 16kg and get really ripped.



Last week, Instagram account @mediacorp.re.dian shared a meme featuring pictures of Jeremy before and after getting fit. The post got viewers fawning over not just the actor's body but his acting prowess in the drama.

"You acted too well! Best actor! Too good! Versatile actor! Keep it up!," gushed one netizen.

Another wrote: "Your role in the show is the most difficult to act. You have to be kind, a little gullible, innocent and yet facing all sorts of dangers during your escape with Desmond Tan. You deserve to be nominated as Best Male Actor".

When 8days.sg reached out to Jeremy, he humbly told us that he's "very honoured and very happy that [his] work has been recognised."

"There's nothing more inspiring than that," he said.

Jeremy also shared with us some of the challenges he faced playing Jing Tiao.

"The scriptwriter told me what he had in mind for the character was a tall, buff yet simple-minded person. But they changed the character after they decided to cast me," he recalled.

He continued: "Most of the audience know me for my comical or humorous characters so it was hard to challenge everyone's impression of me. But I've always wanted to go out of my comfort zone. I've actually prepared for this role for many years and finally there's someone brave enough to give me an opportunity."

Jeremy as Jing Tiao in All That Glitters

Jeremy also noted that he looks a little too sharp and alert for the role, and so had to spend time toning his expressions down.

"My weakness was the crying scenes. My previous roles didn't require me to cry much, but I had many crying scenes in this drama. Jing Tiao is so pure, so when he cries he cries like a child. Thanks to this show, I learnt to let out my emotions, and every time I have to pour my heart out I actually got genuinely upset," he added.

With regards to viewers hyping him up to win Best Actor at the Star Awards next year, Jeremy seems to be rather chill about it.

"I'm very happy to be recognised by so many viewers, but for the things that are beyond my control, I'll leave them to fate. I think God has already been very kind to me, for giving me such a good character to showcase myself," he said.

"Now that this character is well-liked, I can also answer to myself. I'm no longer just a comedian, I'm an actor. I'm very thankful."