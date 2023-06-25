Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Rosalyn Lee celebrated her 44th birthday in the Atacama Desert

'Twas a fulfilling week for the stars. One star got a crocheted birthday gift from her mum while another celebrated her birthday in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

"Hello from latitude 23° 26’ 16” in the Atacama desert of Chile. Not a bad way to celebrate 44 years on earth," wrote the former 987FM DJ.



In her post, Rozz also confessed that she'd spent many years "rejecting love and being celebrated on [her] birthday" but is "happy to say [she's] no longer that person".

"It sure took a while (and lots of therapy) but I'm glad I've finally arrived," she said.



Photo: Rosalyn Lee/Instagram

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu went for the Unlabelled Run together

A couple that does charity together stays together?

Just look at how happy Feli and Jeffrey look while doing good at the run organised by The New Charis Mission (TNCM), which advocates the removal of harmful labels in society.

Photo: Felicia Chin/Instagram

Jaime Teo got new bangs and they looked really refreshing

What better way to make yourself look younger than with some chic bangs?

We're guessing the 46-year-old star is very pleased with her new hair which explains the series of selfies on her IG.

"Excuse the #selfiespam but I haven't had bangs in a while! Side parting or down? Or wait for it to grow out?," asked Jaime.

Photo: Jaime Teo/Instagram

Cavin Soh had a starstruck moment with '80s Chinese singer Wen Zhang

"How can I not ask for a pic after meeting my idol?!," wrote Cavin.

The actor also must have been so happy to hear that Wen Zhang apparently watched his recent drama Cash On Delivery, and even remembers that his character's name was "Wu Wei Zhong".

Photo: Cavin Soh/Instagram

Nurul Aini went on a 24-pax family trip to Krabi

We've seen Nurul go on trips with her property agent husband Sofian Roslan and their three kids — Shan Ehan, 12, Shaista Eman, 10 and Shania Eva, two — but this might be the first time we're seeing her clan out in full force.

"The first and hopefully not the last eh. It’s like a reality show with this family," wrote the actress.

Photos: Nurul Aini/Instagram

Jeremy Chan hit the gym in a hilarious outfit which reminds him of his wife Jesseca Liu

"My wife isn't here, but she asked me to behave myself and not run about. It should be obvious enough whether I listened to her," quipped the actor in his caption.

Yeah, he'd better ‘listen to his wife’ like it says on his muscle tee or he's gonna get smacked with a slipper, old-school-style, right?

Photos: Jeremy Chan/Instagram

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee made rice dumplings for the Dragon Boat Festival

Do Fann's smitten face and Chris’ exasperated one belong in a bak zhang ad? Little wonder the actress gushed on Instagram that "making rice dumplings is also a kind of bliss."

Photo: Fann Wong/Instagram

Joakim Gomez hosted the Olympic Esports Week Singapore 2023

The 987FM jock wishes he were a "100m, 200m 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m athlete, representing [his] country, competing and winning big at the Olympics" but, alas, he says that'll only happen "in a parallel universe."

In this one, at least Joakim gets to host the Just Dance and Taekwondo Series for the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

"I'll take it," the jock wrote with pride while adding a Singapore flag emoji.

Photo: Joakim Gomez/Instagram

Lin Meijiao crocheted a top as a birthday gift for daughter Chantalle Ng

Meijiao says she was inspired to make this top for her daughter, who turned 28 this week, after seeing Edwin Goh's recent crochet works.

"Back in the day, many actresses would do crocheting. It helps us kill time and is very therapeutic as well," recalled the veteran actress.

And needless to say, Chantalle loved her birthday gift.

"The best birthday present is handmade by my mum. Thank you for spending 1 month crocheting this for me," she wrote.

Photos: Chantalle Ng/Instagram

Hong Ling and Bonnie Loo got a new physical trainer... James Seah

Working out with friends is nice until one of them suddenly turns into a monster trainer?



James is no amateur, you know. "Fyi, [he's] certified okay." Anyone else wants to hit the actor up for a PT sesh?

Photos: Hong Ling/Instagram