Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
Hirzi got acknowledged by Queen Bey herself.
We wish we were that lucky. Looks like this will definitely be a birthday Hirzi won't ever forget. Getting to see Beyoncé in concert on your birthday itself, and getting a shoutout too? Uh-mazing.
Photos: Hirzi Zulkiflie/Instagram
Zoe Tay was an absolute stunner in Bali.
Ah Jie was a vision in pink celebrating Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry Collection in Bali. Total heart-eyes.
Photos: Zoe Tay/Instagram
Cassandra See and Constance Song caught up over a meal.
And we can't help but wonder what the showbiz buds talked about over dinner. Seriously, we really want another Facebook live sesh with the two uber-entertaining pals.
Photo: Cassandra See/Instagram
Hong Ling celebrated Nick Teo's birthday in Bintan.
A private fireworks show, wine and a candle-lit dinner? So, so romantic. Happy 34th birthday, Nick!
Photo: Hong Ling/Instagram
The cast and crew of Sunny Side Up sure know how to tease one another.
Now, here's something new cast members should probably remember — you'll become the centre of attention (and pranks) if you fall asleep on set, like Noah Yap, who plays Benny Boo in the English long-form drama.
Catch Sunny Side Up on meWATCH here, or you can watch Noah as Benny Boo in episode 220 below.
Photos: Ling Ying/Instagram
Julie Tan got her moment with the stars of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
Julie flew to Seoul for the premiere event of the movie, and had nothing but praise for Hollywood star and Mission Impossible leading man Tom Cruise.
As it turns out, he arrived two hours ahead of schedule for the red carpet event so that he could meet fans who'd been waiting for him. So sweet!
Photos: Julie Tan/Instagram
Hady Mirza introduced everyone to his 'twin'
The host of Mediacorp's Rayakustika 2023 special programme joked in his caption that fellow celeb Haizad Imran is his twin 'cos they looked really alike in this picture. And we have to say, the resemblance is uncanny. That's Hady on the right and Haizad on the left, by the way.
Catch the full show on meWATCH here. The video is also embedded below.
Photo: Hady Mirza/Instagram
Ya Hui got Covid for the first time... ever.
Poor Ya Hui. But on the bright side, it looks like the actress is well on her way to recovery already. Nice.
Photo: Ya Hui/Instagram
Addy Lee's selling off his Rolex watches.
That's a lotta watches. And money. The celebrity hairstylist, who's moving to China in July shared on Instagram that he's "just recouping my cost, may even make a loss on some of [the watches]". Watch lovers, you know what to do now.
Photo: Addy Lee/Instagram
