Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Hirzi got acknowledged by Queen Bey herself.

This week, we're still fangirling over this epic birthday gift that a star received, as well as this absolutely gorgeous celebration (complete with fireworks!) Talk about pulling out all the stops.

We wish we were that lucky. Looks like this will definitely be a birthday Hirzi won't ever forget. Getting to see Beyoncé in concert on your birthday itself, and getting a shoutout too? Uh-mazing.

Photos: Hirzi Zulkiflie/Instagram

Zoe Tay was an absolute stunner in Bali.

Ah Jie was a vision in pink celebrating Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry Collection in Bali. Total heart-eyes.

Photos: Zoe Tay/Instagram

Cassandra See and Constance Song caught up over a meal.

And we can't help but wonder what the showbiz buds talked about over dinner. Seriously, we really want another Facebook live sesh with the two uber-entertaining pals.

Photo: Cassandra See/Instagram

Hong Ling celebrated Nick Teo's birthday in Bintan.

A private fireworks show, wine and a candle-lit dinner? So, so romantic. Happy 34th birthday, Nick!

Photo: Hong Ling/Instagram

The cast and crew of Sunny Side Up sure know how to tease one another.

Now, here's something new cast members should probably remember — you'll become the centre of attention (and pranks) if you fall asleep on set, like Noah Yap, who plays Benny Boo in the English long-form drama.

Catch Sunny Side Up on meWATCH here, or you can watch Noah as Benny Boo in episode 220 below.

Photos: Ling Ying/Instagram