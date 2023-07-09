Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
While the whole of Singapore was preoccupied with gettting Taylor Swift concert tickets and the launch of Instagram Threads this week, these celebs were having the time of their lives overseas.
Yasminne Cheng went to New York
The Class 95 DJ, who is currently in the US for the Oppenheimer press junket, also seems to be having the best time feasting on pizza and bagels that have "won national acclaim".
Photo: Yasminne Cheng/ Instagram
Candyce Toh and Hong Junyang took their little ones on vacation
The couple, who have two daughters, Azalea, seven, and Alessia, 10 months, travelled to Hong Kong for a family holiday.
Candyce shared that it had been four years since their last trip to Hong Kong Disneyland. For the full magical experience, they stayed at the Disneyland hotel, and even met Donald Duck on their first night there.
"Alessia [mei mei] was so taken by Donald Duck. Look at her holding onto his hand!" gushed the singer in her caption.
Photo: Candyce Toh/ Instagram
Jesseca Liu and hubby Jeremy Chan went for a staycation
The actress shared pictures from their staycation with these cheeky hashtags: #toiletscene, #howtobeagoodwife, and #takegoodphotosandbechill.
Jeremy, on the other hand, responded with: "I wonder who's that person in the last picture?"
Photos: Jesseca Liu/ Instagram
Tyler Ten basked in the sun in Bangkok
The Mediacorp hunk sure knows how to pose for the 'gram, as evident from his super hot pics at the Chatuchak weekend market and his hotel's swimming pool.
Photos: Tyler Ten/ Instagram
Chen Yixin took her parents, Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, and boyfriend, Gavin Teo, on a drive after getting her driver's license
"After getting her license, Yixin got us safely to our location, where we celebrated with a hearty breakfast," wrote a proud Edmund on his IG story.
Photo: Edmund Chen/ Instagram
This talented duo covered a medley of A-Mei's songs
Mediacorp actress Bonnie Loo and Yes 933 DJ Gao Mei Gui came together to cover songs from Taiwanese singer A-Mei, who is in town this week for her ASMeiR World Tour.
The stars were extremely excited to get together for this project, with Mei Gui sharing that they "took more photos [to have] beautiful memories" of the day the MV was shot.
Watch their cover below!
An iconic duo
"The day I met Moses Bin Lim. It's Tan Ah Teck & Sgt Dollah - maybe we should do an "Under One Police & Thief Roof" sitcom," mused Suhaimi in his caption.
For those who didn't get the reference, the actor was referring to the characters Moses and him played in Under One Roof and Police & Thief respectively. And man, would we love to see that reboot.
Photo: Suhaimi Yusof
Ivy Lee met up with celeb pals during her trip back to Singapore
The former actress, who now lives in England with her Hong Kong director husband Raymond Choy and four kids, was recently in town and she met up with celeb friends including Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Christopher Lee, Fann Wong, Chen Hanwei, and Tang Miaoling.
Ivy shared pictures from the "lovely catch-up", where they played mahjong and enjoyed Fann's super yummy-looking bakes.
Photo: Ivy Lee/ Instagram
Class 95 DJ Vernon A and wife Jayne Tham celebrated their anniversary
And he dedicated this sweet message to her: "Happy 9th anniversary my love. You’ll always be one of the few people who can make me laugh."
Photo: Vernon A/ Instagram
987 DJ Gerald Koh shared this throwback pic with Taylor Swift from 2014
You know we could hardly end this list without at least one mention of Taylor.
Turns out, the jock (who happens to also be huge fan of Taylor) was lucky enough to meet the singer years ago, or rather "two weeks into his new job" at 987, thanks to an invitation from his then-boss.
"I remember we had a Swifties Day at Bugis Junction where we gathered fans to do a video for her. I brought that video and I won't forget the glint in her eyes as she watched and how she asked if it was too hot a day for the Swifties. She loves her fans," recounted Gerald fondly.
Photo: Gerald Koh/ Instagram
