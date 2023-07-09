Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

While the whole of Singapore was preoccupied with gettting Taylor Swift concert tickets and the launch of Instagram Threads this week, these celebs were having the time of their lives overseas.

Yasminne Cheng went to New York

The Class 95 DJ, who is currently in the US for the Oppenheimer press junket, also seems to be having the best time feasting on pizza and bagels that have "won national acclaim".

Photo: Yasminne Cheng/ Instagram

Candyce Toh and Hong Junyang took their little ones on vacation

The couple, who have two daughters, Azalea, seven, and Alessia, 10 months, travelled to Hong Kong for a family holiday.

Candyce shared that it had been four years since their last trip to Hong Kong Disneyland. For the full magical experience, they stayed at the Disneyland hotel, and even met Donald Duck on their first night there.

"Alessia [mei mei] was so taken by Donald Duck. Look at her holding onto his hand!" gushed the singer in her caption.

Photo: Candyce Toh/ Instagram

Jesseca Liu and hubby Jeremy Chan went for a staycation

The actress shared pictures from their staycation with these cheeky hashtags: #toiletscene, #howtobeagoodwife, and #takegoodphotosandbechill.



Jeremy, on the other hand, responded with: "I wonder who's that person in the last picture?"

Photos: Jesseca Liu/ Instagram

Tyler Ten basked in the sun in Bangkok

The Mediacorp hunk sure knows how to pose for the 'gram, as evident from his super hot pics at the Chatuchak weekend market and his hotel's swimming pool.

Photos: Tyler Ten/ Instagram

"After getting her license, Yixin got us safely to our location, where we celebrated with a hearty breakfast," wrote a proud Edmund on his IG story.

Photo: Edmund Chen/ Instagram

This talented duo covered a medley of A-Mei's songs

Mediacorp actress Bonnie Loo and Yes 933 DJ Gao Mei Gui came together to cover songs from Taiwanese singer A-Mei, who is in town this week for her ASMeiR World Tour.

The stars were extremely excited to get together for this project, with Mei Gui sharing that they "took more photos [to have] beautiful memories" of the day the MV was shot.

Watch their cover below!