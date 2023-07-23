Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
Jeremy Chan turned 42...
...and celebrated his sixth anniversary with wife Jesseca Liu.
What better way to commemorate the occasion than to watch Jacky Cheung in concert?
The actor shared how grateful he was for the friends and family who turned up to spend his special day with him, and definitely did not forget express his love for his wife too.
Photo: Jeremy Chan/ Instagram
Vernetta Lopez turned "half a century" old
Or is it half a century young?
"First pic when I was 49, 2nd pic when I turned 50 - kakakak! Thank you my lovely gal pals for ringing in my 50th at midnight! Omg I’m 50! Half a century so far? Hopefully half a century to go!" wrote the Gold 905 jock.
Photos: Vernetta Lopez/ Instagram
Joakim Gomez celebrated his birthday with a very special guest
Turns out, the 987 DJ, who turned 35 on July 22, shares the same birthday as Tik-Tok pawfluencer, Cooper.
The adorable goldie, who just turned four, met up with his "biggest fan" on their special day, where he got all the love and cuddles he could wish for.
Joakim, too, had a fruitful day hosting the NDP rehearsal show after the short meet-up with his new furpal.
Speaking of NDP...
Kit Chan released her remake of the classic National Day song.
"I’ve done a remake of “Home” on its 25th anniversary, with the blessing of Dick Lee and the wonderful support of its original producer Sydney Tan. It feels right to do it on this double milestone year (Home’s 25th and my 30th)," wrote the singer.
She continued: " I don’t know how the generations of Singaporeans who grew with this song might feel about this more introspective and personal interpretation of “Home”. I hope that they will like it, or allow for it. For better or worse, it is my own vision of Singapore, and my personal experience of it now."
We can't speak for the whole of Singapore, but trust us when we say this updated version of one of our favourite NDP songs will tug at your heartstrings in a very special way.
Watch it below.
Local musician Sandra Riley Tang got engaged
Looks like congratulations are in order for the singer and her personal trainer beau, Ryan Tonge.
Rriley shared the happy news on IG on July 21, and included a super sweet caption which described the first time they met five years ago.
She also recounted the exact moment Ryan proposed during a "spontaneous trip" to Tioman. Though she had her suspicions, it didn't stop her from being ultra-nervous.
"I looked through my legs and there you were, on one knee. I’ve ran this scenario in my head many times of how this might happen. But I never imagined I would witness it upside down looking through my legs. The moment has arrived, and it was absolutely perfect," she wrote.
Photos: Rriley/ Instagram
Bonnie Loo travelled to Taiwan
And it certainly seems like she is having the best time sipping on bubble tea, and enjoying local delicacies such as braised pork rice and Taiwanese luwei.
"Leaving delightful memories at every corner," wrote Bonnie in her captions.
Photo: Bonnie Loo/ Instagram
Ann Kok and Jernelle Oh hung out at MBS
"Not just a good friend, but one to have meals with," wrote Jernelle in her caption.
How cute is it that the two are still so close after starring in Mediacorp longform drama Healing Heroes together last year?
Re-watch them in Healing Heroes on meWATCH, or catch an episode below.
While on the topic of onscreen duos...
...Here's an adorable pic of Ferlyn G and Sheryl Ang behind-the-scenes of their latest Mediacorp drama, The Sky Is Still Blue.
They play a pair of besties who form a team to help people with financial troubles. As for the rest, we'll let you find out yourselves.
Catch them on Ch8, weekdays at 9pm, or watch the show on meWATCH. You can also watch episode one below.
Nathan Hartono now takes showers under supervision
Remember when the singer took in a lost cat and held a live stream with it? Well, he was sad to see it go when its owner was eventually found. Since then, we've been kinda hoping that he would get a little fur pal of his own.
And it looks like Nathan thought the same.
Sharing this adorable pic he took with his cat, which he brought home about three months ago, Nathan wrote: "Somebody found himself a new lil perch and it’s made showers 75% more entertaining."
Photo: Nathan Hartono/ Instagram
Xixi Lim did a dance challenge with her assistant
According to Xixi, her assistant constantly challenges her to do trendy TikTok dances.
"How did I fare again this time round?" she asked her followers.
Well, if you're asking us, it's a 10/10 for the spontaneity and good vibes.
Related topics8days instabuzz Jesseca Liu Jeremy Chan Kit Chan Joakim Gomez vernetta lopez Nathan Hartono Bonnie Loo Xixi Lim TikTok Instagram
Read more of the latest in