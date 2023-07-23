Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Jeremy Chan turned 42...

This past week saw a whole bunch of birthday celebrations for some of our fav July babies. Guess which star shares the same birthday as TikTok-famous pup Cooper

...and celebrated his sixth anniversary with wife Jesseca Liu.

What better way to commemorate the occasion than to watch Jacky Cheung in concert?

The actor shared how grateful he was for the friends and family who turned up to spend his special day with him, and definitely did not forget express his love for his wife too.

Photo: Jeremy Chan/ Instagram

Vernetta Lopez turned "half a century" old

Or is it half a century young?

"First pic when I was 49, 2nd pic when I turned 50 - kakakak! Thank you my lovely gal pals for ringing in my 50th at midnight! Omg I’m 50! Half a century so far? Hopefully half a century to go!" wrote the Gold 905 jock.

Photos: Vernetta Lopez/ Instagram

Joakim Gomez celebrated his birthday with a very special guest

Turns out, the 987 DJ, who turned 35 on July 22, shares the same birthday as Tik-Tok pawfluencer, Cooper.

The adorable goldie, who just turned four, met up with his "biggest fan" on their special day, where he got all the love and cuddles he could wish for.

Joakim, too, had a fruitful day hosting the NDP rehearsal show after the short meet-up with his new furpal.