Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Berani Nyani is back for a second season.

This past week, our stars engaged in a spot of celeb-spotting at a concert and a soccer match, and we get into the National Day mood with this song cover. Read on for more.

The Malay singing competition, which saw various local celebrities as contestants, had a real successful first season, with local actor Salif Hardie, 29, eventually crowned winner.

Keep your eyes peeled this October for the new season, which actress Yuslina Yussof described as "really international".

Photo: Yuslina Yussof/Instagram

Hong Ling and Nick Teo wrapped up their "China-Taiwan trip".

The celeb couple "didn't plan anything" for this trip, which really surprised Hong Ling. As the actress shared in her caption, her fiancé Nick is more of a planner, but his recent solo backpacking trip seems to have changed the way he travels. Nice.

Photo: Hong Ling/Instagram

Allan Wu gave us a huge throwback (and a shoutout!)

Sorry, took us a minute to recover from all the muscles on display.

"Never really got how this bicycle-themed cover shoot for 8 DAYS had to do with the subject matter (sic)," Allan joked in his caption. Yes, the interview was about his divorce from former actress Wong Lilin, and the shoot was all about Allan playing a sexy mechanic, but well... the end result was hunky dory, okay?

Photo: Allan Wu/Instagram

It's a wrap for Jeanette Aw.

"After 23yrs, I finally find myself in an English drama," Jeanette shared in her caption, adding: "This is a production I’m happy to be a part of. I had fun working with a new team, and meeting actors whom I’ve never worked with before. It’s a wrap and I’m definitely looking forward to it."

Photo: Jeanette Aw/Instagram

Aileen Tan marked 35 years in showbiz.

35 years! In her caption, the Star Search 1988 alum acknowledged that the journey thus far has not been easy, and thanked everyone that she's worked with, from the directors, production crew, fellow celebs, viewers and media too.

Photo: Aileen Tan/Instagram

JJ Lin showed his inner fanboy at Jacky Cheung's concert in Singapore.

When a star meets another star. We speak for everyone when we say that we're really hoping for a duet between the two of you!

Photo: JJ Lin/Instagram

Football mania is at an all time high in Singapore.

And of course, Tottenham player Son Heung Min had something to do with it.

Can we just say that we're mad jealous of Fauzie Laily and his wife, who got front-row seats to Tottenham Hotspurs' friendly match against Singapore Premier League team Lion City Sailors?

Photo: Fauzie Laily/Instagram

Time to play spot the local celeb.

Looks like the opening of Tam Chiak Kopitiam means that there's one new venue for local celebs to catch up over a meal, and we're loving it.

Photo: Patricia Mok/Instagram

Hazelle Teo wowed everyone with this Chinese cover of 'Shine Your Light'.

How does the YES 933 DJ and NDP 2023 host find the time to do this amidst her busy schedule?! We're in awe.

"I’ve listened to this song so many times that I just had to find out what it would sound like in Chinese. I’m no pro but here’s a piece of my heart," Hazelle wrote in her caption. Listen to the full cover below.

Photo: Hazelle Teo/Instagram