Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

The boys of Road To Riches show that their friendship persists even post-filming.

Jeremy Chan was a very welcome visitor at Ayden Sng and Tyler Ten's night market stall earlier this week. Ayden and Tyler were filming for upcoming variety show Pasar Malam Stars, where they duked it out against Romeo Tan and Herman Keh.

Curious to find out who won? You've gotta watch the show to find out!

Photo: Ayden Sng/Instagram

Edwin Goh, Rachel Wan, Hong Ling and Nick Teo went on a double date in Sydney.

Sure, Edwin and Rachel might've moved to Australia, but that doesn't mean they can't catch up with their celeb friends when they're in the country. Although... this meetup might've been more than they bargained for, with Hong Ling sharing in her caption that they had to wake up at around "3 to 4 am" SGT for this hike.

At least the views were worth it?

Photo: Hong Ling/Instagram

And Tay Ying joins in the fun too

Is Sydney the next local celeb go-to holiday destination? 'Cos it wasn't just Hong Ling and Nick Teo who holidayed there this week — Tay Ying was there too! And yes, they all met up for a meal together. Cute.

Photos: Tay Ying/Instagram

Speaking of going overseas...

The cast of local long-form English drama Sunny Side Up got together for a quick road trip to Malaysia, where they shopped and dined to their heart's content. How's that for bonding?

Photo: Chen Xiu Huan/Instagram

Dennis Chew gets a financially-sound 50th birthday present from Mark Lee.

Just look at all that cash Dennis pulled out from his cake! Anyone care to count just how much that was? We're mad impressed (and kinda wanna be friends with Mark Lee too).

Photo: Dennis Chew/Instagram