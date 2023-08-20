Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
Carrie Wong and her fanclub did a spot of volunteering on National Day.
Carrie and her fanclub, Carrieteristic spent their National Day morning assisting at the “Wellness & Fun by the Bay” event. And seriously, isn't that the sweetest thing ever?
Photos: Carrieteristic/Instagram
Iman Fandi was a sight to behold post NDP.
The star was absolutely glowing in pink as she chilled at the Fullerton Hotel, and for good reason. After all, she did just enthrall everyone with her rendition of 'Bunga Sayang' hours earlier at the National Day Parade.
Rewatch her performance here:
Photo: Iman Fandi/Instagram
The boys of Road To Riches show that their friendship persists even post-filming.
Jeremy Chan was a very welcome visitor at Ayden Sng and Tyler Ten's night market stall earlier this week. Ayden and Tyler were filming for upcoming variety show Pasar Malam Stars, where they duked it out against Romeo Tan and Herman Keh.
Curious to find out who won? You've gotta watch the show to find out!
Photo: Ayden Sng/Instagram
Edwin Goh, Rachel Wan, Hong Ling and Nick Teo went on a double date in Sydney.
Sure, Edwin and Rachel might've moved to Australia, but that doesn't mean they can't catch up with their celeb friends when they're in the country. Although... this meetup might've been more than they bargained for, with Hong Ling sharing in her caption that they had to wake up at around "3 to 4 am" SGT for this hike.
At least the views were worth it?
Photo: Hong Ling/Instagram
And Tay Ying joins in the fun too
Is Sydney the next local celeb go-to holiday destination? 'Cos it wasn't just Hong Ling and Nick Teo who holidayed there this week — Tay Ying was there too! And yes, they all met up for a meal together. Cute.
Photos: Tay Ying/Instagram
Speaking of going overseas...
The cast of local long-form English drama Sunny Side Up got together for a quick road trip to Malaysia, where they shopped and dined to their heart's content. How's that for bonding?
Photo: Chen Xiu Huan/Instagram
Dennis Chew gets a financially-sound 50th birthday present from Mark Lee.
Just look at all that cash Dennis pulled out from his cake! Anyone care to count just how much that was? We're mad impressed (and kinda wanna be friends with Mark Lee too).
Photo: Dennis Chew/Instagram
Suhaimi Yusof played into the Presidential Election hype.
Ahead of the announcement of eligible candidates, Suhaimi made sure to remind everyone that he (or rather, his The Noose character, Jojo Joget) once made a historic attempt at running for President too. Would you vote for Jojo?
Photo: Suhaimi Yusof/Instagram
Desmond Tan had a romantic seaside picnic with Mrs Desmond Tan for his birthday.
Nope, we still aren't getting a glimpse of her face. But hey, isn't this an absolutely sweet way to spend a birthday? Happy 37th birthday, Desmond!
Photo: Desmond Tan/Instagram
