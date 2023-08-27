Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Lina Ng and Joy Yak had a gals day out

Looks like movie dates (sans children) are a luxury for parents. After all, that's the only time they can enjoy a show without having their kids calling for them every 30 seconds.

"With my bestie at the cinema, and the movie was pure perfection!," wrote Lina, who caught the highly acclaimed biographical thriller film Oppenheimer earlier this week.

Photo: Lina Ng/Instagram

Avery Aloysius Yeo danced with the sexy Thai men at Mr Mookata

The 987FM jock gamely showed off his slinky dance moves with the hunks at the Thai restaurant after losing a bet to his radio partner Germaine Tan.

Germaine even kindly prepared a black bodycon mini dress to help Avery get into the mood.

"RIP to my little black dress. It was sacrificed for a worthy cause," quipped Germaine.

We think Avery fit in really well with the hunks, don't you agree?

Photos: 987FM/Instagram

Jaime Teo made paper flowers with her 13-year-old daughter Renee

"TGIF! We'll be making more flowers this weekend cos they were so much fun to make!," gushed Jaime.



Those pretty flowers actually look really hard to make, so good job guys!

Photo: Jaime Teo/Instagram

Phyllis Quek celebrated her 51st birthday

It feels like just yesterday the ex-Mediacorp actress was showered with compliments for not looking her age when she turned 50. Remember how a netizen even said that she looks 21?!

Now Phyllis is another year older and still looks as good. Seriously, Phyllis, can share your skincare routine please?

Photo: Phyllis Quek/Instagram

Edmund Chen and son Chen Xi bonded over breakfast in Chinatown

Now that Chen Xi's departure to the UK, where he will be pursuing arts management at King’s College London, is just around the corner, father and son are savouring every moment they get to la kopi together.

Don't worry Edmund, if you really need a new kopi buddy, you can always reach out to us.

Photo: Edmund Chen/Instagram

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu went night cycling together

"Been a long day at work with emotional scenes right from the start. Thankful for this little breather. Feels so good to feel the breeze against my skin," wrote Feli, who is now filming upcoming Mediacorp drama I do, Do I?.

Her cycling buddy was of course her hubby.

"Thanks for being game enough to join me for a night ride when you were just about to bathe," brimmed Feli.

Photos: Felicia Chin/Instagram

Julie Tan, Sandra Riley Tang and Narelle Kheng went swimming with sharks

Now this is definitely something to strike off your bucket list.

"Always excited to learn more about marine conservation! Thank you, @rwsentosa and @s.e.a.aquarium, for inviting us to take the AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty Course! Not only did I learn about the importance of a shark’s role in the ecosystem, we also got to do two dives! One in the Ocean Aquarium with the manta rays, and one in the shark tank with many sharks!," gushed Julie.

We're sure they had a fin-tastic time.

Photos: Julie Tan/Instagram

Nick Teo, Hong Ling, James Seah, Juin Teh and Jernelle Oh worked out

Is this the album cover for a new band in town?

Nope, it's just our stars goofing around in the Garage Circuit gym.

But what can we say, friends who gym together, stay together, right? Just look at Herman Keh, Tyler Ten and Zhai Siming with their bromance at the gym...

Photo: Jernelle Oh/Instagram