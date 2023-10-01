Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

Zoe Tay went cycling along the Green Corridor with her eight-year-old West Highland Terrier, Kiki

In an Instagram story, Ah Jie also shared that due to an operation, it has been a year since she took her bike out.

Zoe is known to enjoy nature trails and we are glad to see her out and about with her furkids this time around.

Photos: Zoe Tay/Instagram

Glenn Yong jetted off to the 10th Silk Road International Film Festival in Fuzhou

The 26-year-old actor was in Fuzhou, China this week with co-star Yeo Yann Yann at the prestigious film festival to promote Jack Neo's The King Of Musang King.

Photos: Glenn Yong/Instagram

The couple visited the much talked about patisserie and settled for the Singapore-exclusive Dragonfruit entremet, though it does look it has slightly melted at this point.

#forthegram, we say.

Photos: Fann Wong/Instagram

Das DD debuted a new look at the press conference for the upcoming movie, King of Hawker

“I feel like an Indian Oppa!”, said the #JustSwipeLah host as he arrived to cheers from the crowd.

We could barely recognise the Best Rising Star winner as he took off his mask to unveil a clean look in preparation for the upcoming Kelvin Sng-directed film.

Photos: Das DD/Instagram

Richard Low gets his scare on with younger starlets at the Halloween Horror Nights Preview

The veteran actor joined younger artistes such as Chantelle Ng, Tay Ying Ying and Jeremy Chan for a preview of the Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) by Universal Studios (USS)

Now, we would like to ask Richard; who screamed the loudest?

Photos: Chantelle Ng/Instagram, Richard Low/Instagram

Utt and Taya Starling meeting up in Chiang Mai is giving us 2000s vibes

For anyone who grew up in the noughties with MTV Asia (MTV Most Wanted, anyone?), Utt, 50 and Taya Starling, 38, were mainstays on our television screens.

It seems the two have kept close, with Utt recently hanging out with Taya and her family in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Photos: Utt/Instagram

Chen Hanwei met up with Quan Yifeng and her daughter Eleanor Lee in Beijing

Yifeng and Eleanor caught up with Hanwei and understandably brought a sense of home to the actor who is currently in Beijing.

Hanwei even wrote in the caption: “When people are in a foreign country, it is always a good to be able to meet and talk with like-minded friends.”

Home is truly where the heart is.

Photos: Chen Hanwei/Instagram,

Glenn Ong goes grey this time around

Metallic gray to be exact.

We think the jock carries his latest colour quite well though don’t get too used to it. Glenn already has plans to change shades in the next few weeks.

We can’t wait to see the “Pink, Purple and Blue” he promises will happen in the coming months.

Photos: Glenn Ong/Instagram

Andie Chen takes his MMA skills to the next level

The 38-year-old actor recently took to Instagram with his latest accomplishment – a Level 2 grading in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

The Silent Walls actor has been quite passionate about the sport and trains at boutique studio Evolve MMA, crediting Ah Boys to Men actors Joshua Tan and Maxi Lim for introducing him to the gym.

Now, will we see the 38-year-old go pro and make it for the next SEA Games?

Photos: Andie Chen/Instagram