Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

We felt so much love from the stars this week. A wedding anniversary, friendship goals, birthdays and even a star's undying love for a certain fast food chain? Scroll down to find out more.

Priscelia Chan and Alan Tern celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary

"It feels so surreal that 16 years flew by in a blink of an eye..," wrote Pris in her dedication to her hubby.

"Thank you for your love #ATmyhubbybuddybaby. Having you in my life as we continue to walk hand in hand, side by side through life's ups and downs, is one of the blessings that I am so grateful for everyday," she added.

Photo: Priscelia Chan/Instagram

Joakim Gomez shared a throwback pic on Children's Day

"Hairstyle aside…somethings don’t change. Depending on when you see this, Happy Children’s Day," wrote the 987FM jock.

In case you can't spot the thing that didn't change, it's his love for McDonald's. Seriously, those who follow Joakim will know he might as well be the ambassador for their Quarter Pounder burger already.

Photos: Joakim Gomez/Instagram

Chen Yixin and Regene Lim went on a birthday trip in Bali

What better way for Regene to turn 24 than to go on a gals' trip with her bestie?

And of course, like any other girls' trip, we would expect to see lots of beautiful pics and selfies of the young actresses.

"Regene Lim's photography skills on this trip," wrote Yixin with three chart-increasing emojis.

Regene's response? "It really helps when you have a chio subject. Hehe."

Photos: Regene Lim/Instagram

Rebecca Lim looked gorgeous at the Armani event with her baby bump

This is probably the first time the actress flaunted her baby bump in public since she announced her pregnancy with husband Matthew Webster earlier this month.

And can we just say, the pregnancy glow is real man.

Photos: Rebecca Lim/Instagram

Cheryl Wee and husband drank from a spring water outlet in Bukhansan Korea

"We actually hiked up a mountain with half a bottle of water left. And thought we'd just go back down at the half way mark. But thank God we came across a spring water out, fresh from the mountain and the locals said it's safe for drinking," recalled Cheryl.

"This spring water was really a lifeline for us 'cos [my sister] and I were dehydrated and really wanted to go down the mountain," she added.

Let this be a PSA for everyone out there to please refill your bottles before hiking up a mountain!

Photos: Cheryl Wee/Instagram

My One & Only cast celebrated Chen Huihui's birthday

Must be so nice to have Ah Jie Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun, Elvin Ng, Ya Hui, Brandon Wong, Yao Wenlong, Shawn Thia, Fang Rong and Zhai Siming throw you a birthday celebration.

Huihui is one lucky birthday girl, isn't she?

Photos: Chen Huihui/Instagram

Glenn Yong rode a camel for the first time in Doha

We don't know what to be envious of, the fact that he got to ride a camel or that glorious sunset view behind him?

Eh? But why you looking at the wrong direction, Glenn?

Photo: Glenn Yong/Instagram

Khaw Xin Lin tried the popuar AI high-school photos filter only to turn out looking like Seow Sin Nee

"Half of the photos actually look more like Seow Sin Nee than me. HAHAHA I mean this is 100 per cent her?!," laughed Xin Lin, who shared two photos of her with the AI filter.

Um, in case you're wondering, the photo on top is Xin Lin, not Sin Nee. Even we had to do a double take.

Photos: Khaw Xin Lin/Instagram

Carrie Wong is back in her "tennis girl era"

Is Carrie there to play tennis or take cute OOTDs? Why not both?

Photo: Carrie Wong/Instagram