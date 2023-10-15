Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week

This past week was one for celebration, with two stars celebrating their birthdays, and a wedding attended by a number of familiar faces.

The Lions also beat Guam in their first World Cup Qualifying match, scroll on to find out which celeb was there to witness all the excitement.

Chen Xiuhuan celebrated her 58th birthday with family and friends

The actress, who turned 58 on Oct 10, spent her special day surrounded by loved ones. She received a bouquet of 99 roses from her husband, Tsai Yipeng, and thanked her close friends, including fellow actress Hong Huifang, for their love.

In a separate post, Xiuhuan revealed she had an early celebration last weekend with her husband and daughters, Shavinne and Shanisse. Her second daughter, Shalynn, who is currently pursuing her studies in Australia, was not able to make it back for the celebration.

However, Xiuhuan "wanted a perfect family photo" to commemorate the special occasion.

The solution? She got her on-screen daughter, Ling Ying, to superimpose Shalynn into the photo.



"Eureka, she helped create a family photo and it was more than perfect," wrote a satisfied Xiuhuan. Looks like her (early) birthday wish came true.

Photos: Chen Xiuhuan/ Instagram

Tasha Low celebrated her birthday too!

Last Wednesday, Tasha turned 30 surrounded by some of her closest friends, including her Live Your Dreams co-stars-turned-besties, Chantalle Ng and Kimberly Chia.

They spent the day at Siloso Beach Club's Tipsy Unicorn, and Tasha even blew the candles off a cake which had a figurine made in her likeness. 30 sure looks good on her!

Photos: Tasha Low/ Instagram

