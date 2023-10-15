Insta-buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
This past week was one for celebration, with two stars celebrating their birthdays, and a wedding attended by a number of familiar faces.
The Lions also beat Guam in their first World Cup Qualifying match, scroll on to find out which celeb was there to witness all the excitement.
Chen Xiuhuan celebrated her 58th birthday with family and friends
The actress, who turned 58 on Oct 10, spent her special day surrounded by loved ones. She received a bouquet of 99 roses from her husband, Tsai Yipeng, and thanked her close friends, including fellow actress Hong Huifang, for their love.
In a separate post, Xiuhuan revealed she had an early celebration last weekend with her husband and daughters, Shavinne and Shanisse. Her second daughter, Shalynn, who is currently pursuing her studies in Australia, was not able to make it back for the celebration.
However, Xiuhuan "wanted a perfect family photo" to commemorate the special occasion.
The solution? She got her on-screen daughter, Ling Ying, to superimpose Shalynn into the photo.
"Eureka, she helped create a family photo and it was more than perfect," wrote a satisfied Xiuhuan. Looks like her (early) birthday wish came true.
Photos: Chen Xiuhuan/ Instagram
Tasha Low celebrated her birthday too!
Last Wednesday, Tasha turned 30 surrounded by some of her closest friends, including her Live Your Dreams co-stars-turned-besties, Chantalle Ng and Kimberly Chia.
They spent the day at Siloso Beach Club's Tipsy Unicorn, and Tasha even blew the candles off a cake which had a figurine made in her likeness. 30 sure looks good on her!
Photos: Tasha Low/ Instagram
Speaking of Chantalle...
The actress spent a day at Universal Studios Singapore with America-based influencer and YouTuber Miki Rai during the latter's trip to Singapore.
Miki, who works as a nurse full-time, is quite the TikTok celebrity, boasting 2.5mil followers on her page. If you've watched her recent vids, you would've noticed she has been enjoying her short trips to Singapore. It was certainly a pleasant surprise seeing this unexpected duo hanging out together.
Photos: Chantalle Ng/ Instagram
Jade Seah hiked up Mount Kilimanjaro
We're sure she's achieved every hiker's dream, reaching the peak of Africa's tallest peak.
"Only took 8 days, a midnight start, and 7 straight hours of relentless uphill (comprising mentally torturous switchbacks all the way) to get here, lol. But 5895m above the rest of the world, and that magical sunrise...all worth it. And no better crew to do it with," wrote Jade in her captions.
Though she had to spend a week sleeping in a tent, without daily amenities such as a shower or stove, the grin on Jade's face tells us all we need to know about how accomplished she must have felt upon completing the feat.
Photo: Jade Seah/ Instagram
Fauzie Laily showed up to support the Singapore’s national football team at the World Cup Qualifiers against Guam
Never mind his recent injury, Fauzie, who is a known football superfan, spent his first day without crutches cheering on the Lions at their big game at the National Stadium.
Also spotted were actor Randall Tan and 987 jock Joakim Gomez.
Singapore beat Guam 2-1 in the match so here’s hoping the results will be in our favour again during their second game in Guam this coming week.
Photo: Fauzie Laily
Yang Guang Ke Le gets the full sightseeing experience of London
The host, who is currently on vacation in London, has shared snaps of all the post card-worthy places she's been too, including London Bridge, St. Paul's Cathedral, Natural History Museum, and Big Ben, which she geo-tagged as... Bigbang Tower.
"You can practise your English!": her Rookies' Kitchen co-host, Chua Enlai joked.
Photos: Yang Guang Ke Le/ Instagram
Ferlyn G had a chance meeting with former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong
Ferlyn, who attended the NTUC-U Care Fund Charity Golf at Orchid Country Club last week, recounted the experience in an IG story.
"How did this happen? So the [rain] warning siren went off. We seek shelter. They were apparently just beside our flight. We spent the next 30mins talking and sharing about golf under the same shelter. We were also arranged to sit beside their table during dinner. Talk about fate," she wrote, complete with a heart emoji.
Photos: Ferlyn G/ Instagram
Yvonne Lim and husband, Alex Tien, took their kids to Hong Kong Disneyland
According to Yvonne, the family of four was able to relive moments of their magical encounters at the resort, and since her kids AJ, eight, and Alexa, six, are now older, they were able to take part in many more activities, including getting on rides with height restrictions.
Photos: Yvonne Lim/ Instagram
Tanglin star James Kumar got hitched to singer-actress Pavithera Renuka Michele
And the actor's celeb pals, including Alaric Tay, Noah Yap, Silver Ang, Aaron Mossadeg, and Sharon Shobana Vasudevan were all there on his big day.
Photo: James Kumar/ Instagram
Huang Biren and Aileen Tan showed up to support Bonnie Loo at her B With Me concert
"Us two mummies definitely can't miss [this show], and we agree that she's the best. You've worked hard Bonnie, I'm so proud of you," wrote a very sweet Aileen, who played the younger star's mum in the 2016 Mediacorp drama Hero.
Photo: Aileen Tan/ Instagram
