Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week

We are feeling good vibes from our celebs this week, with some spending quality time with family and pets, while others ticking off bucket lists in the gym and abroad.

Also, scroll down to find out which resilient celebrity couple just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

987FM's Ann Nicole lifts some major weights at the gym

We are so used to hearing 27-year-old Ann Nicole on 987 The Halftime Show with Ann Nicole and watching her perfume reviews on social media, that it’s quite inspiring to see her doing some legit strength training in the gym.

"... going into this wanting to be toned but the mental clarity I got from this outweighs anything," wrote Ann Nicole.

The deejay also personally shares with 8days.sg that even though she started her fitness journey in April this year, it was only this past week that she felt confident enough to share her progress on Instagram.

Photos: annnicoleleng__/Instagram

Glenn Yong hung out with BTS ’s Jungkook and Thai stars Bright and Merqueen in Tokyo

It seems like 27-year-old Glenn Yong has another item ticked off his bucket list: appearing in his own Calvin Klein campaign poster.

“Used to walk past @mycalvinklein stores in Singapore and saw @justinbieber’s poster and thought to myself... Damn. If only I could be in a Calvin Klein poster one day. That would be crazy. Guess I’m really crazy. Cos it happened today,” he wrote.

The picture was recently unveiled at the Fall’23 Calvin Klein collection party in Tokyo where he hung out with celebs such as BTS’s Jungkook, Thai stars Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree and Merqueen among others.

Photos: glennyqh/Instagram

Rewatch Justice Boo on meWATCH, or catch an episode below.