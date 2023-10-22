Insta-Buzz: What the stars were up to this week
Here are some of our favourite snaps from the past week.
We are feeling good vibes from our celebs this week, with some spending quality time with family and pets, while others ticking off bucket lists in the gym and abroad.
Also, scroll down to find out which resilient celebrity couple just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.
987FM's Ann Nicole lifts some major weights at the gym
We are so used to hearing 27-year-old Ann Nicole on 987 The Halftime Show with Ann Nicole and watching her perfume reviews on social media, that it’s quite inspiring to see her doing some legit strength training in the gym.
"... going into this wanting to be toned but the mental clarity I got from this outweighs anything," wrote Ann Nicole.
The deejay also personally shares with 8days.sg that even though she started her fitness journey in April this year, it was only this past week that she felt confident enough to share her progress on Instagram.
Photos: annnicoleleng__/Instagram
Glenn Yong hung out with BTS’s Jungkook and Thai stars Bright and Merqueen in Tokyo
It seems like 27-year-old Glenn Yong has another item ticked off his bucket list: appearing in his own Calvin Klein campaign poster.
“Used to walk past @mycalvinklein stores in Singapore and saw @justinbieber’s poster and thought to myself... Damn. If only I could be in a Calvin Klein poster one day. That would be crazy. Guess I’m really crazy. Cos it happened today,” he wrote.
The picture was recently unveiled at the Fall’23 Calvin Klein collection party in Tokyo where he hung out with celebs such as BTS’s Jungkook, Thai stars Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree and Merqueen among others.
Photos: glennyqh/Instagram
Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz have been husband and wife for 20 years
Till today, we think their love story is one for the ages.
Local celebrity couple Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz, both 49, reminded us with Instagram posts that they have been married for two decades.
“Here’s to another 20 more good years my sweets. Happy Anniversary. Love you much, “wrote Pierre.
Andrea also posted on her Instagram with the caption, “20 years!!! How far we’ve come @pierrepng. Thank you for always being by my side… from day 1!”
If you are a little hazy on the details, here’s a refresher: Back in 2002, the Mediacorp actor donated half his liver to then fiancé, Andrea after she suffered liver failure.
In recent years, Andrea was also diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.
Photos: pierrepng/Instagram, andrea.decruz/Instagram
Oli 968’s Nithiya, 36, has her two-year-old son excited over how she looks like Mirrabel from Disney’s Encanto
Oli 968 jock Nithiyia Rao recently posted an adorable Instagram reel of her son, Sushanth, dancing to music from Disney’s Encanto.
However, we were quite tickled when Sushanth suddenly goes, “Mama!” when Mirrabel appeared on the screen, prompting the Miss Vasantham 2011 first runner-up to post a selfie alongside the Disney character asking, “What do you guys think?”
We think Nithiyia should totally audition for the role should Disney do a live-action version!
Photos: nitzrao/Instagram
Elvin Ng takes his mum to the MAMA MIA! musical at Marina Bay Sands
Though Mediacorp actor Elvin Ng, 41 has always maintained that his mum is “media-shy”, it seems she didn’t mind sharing a wefie with her son before catching the musical at Marina Bay Sands.
The My One and Only actor even cheekily wrote: “Mama Mia, bring your Mama!!”
Photos: elvinngchoongsiong/Instagram
Daniel Boey’s rescues steals the spotlight as he poses for the camera
There is never a dull moment on fashion show producer Daniel Boey’s Instagram account with his penchant for pushing the envelope in his style choices while promoting young design talent.
We love it best when the 58-year-old poses with his two rescue dogs, Leia and Luna.
Photos: danielboey/Instagram
Joel Choo hoped to score a rare Pokemon card before his flight to Chengdu
On this year's Star Awards red carpet, Joel Choo's 'date' was one of his limited edition Pokemon cards.
This time, he was at the airport waiting for his flight to Chengdu, China when he decided it was a good time to try his luck scoring another rare Pokémon card.
Though he didnt manage to get Mew, he still scored a shiny Machoke.
Maybe next time, Joel!
Photos: joelchoozw/Instagram
Sharon Au living in 14 degrees Celsius weather is making us really envious here in Singapore
With the heatwave we experienced here in Singapore this week, we were a little jealous when ex-Mediacorp star Sharon Au posted about her 14 degrees Celsius temperature.
In an Instagram story, the 48-year-old took a picture of her three-year-old cat Rudon snuggled comfortably under a blanket while mentioning she was in her full winter wear.
Sharon, we wouldn’t mind switching places with you!
Photos: sharonau13/Instagram
Chantalle Ng, 28 wants to adopt more dogs but says her mum, Lin Meijiao will ask her to move out if she did
In an Instagram story this week, Mediacorp actress, Chantalle Ng was seen participating in a dog walk and taking a petfie with a shiba inu.
Just being around these furkids seem to be nudging Chantalle to adopt another rescue.
However, it was not meant to be as All That Glitters actress shared that should she carry another dog home, her mum Lin Meijiao, 59, would ask her to move out.
Considering Chantalle already has two canine rescues, Dasher and Pretty and two silkie chickens, we think she should be quite the expert pet owner now.
Meijiao, one more won’t matter, right?
Photos: Chantalleng/Instagram
Fann Wong and Christopher Lee brought their nine-year-old son Zed to the Singapore Zoo to become zookeepers for a day.
The animals at the Singapore Zoo might not have known it, but they had a couple of A-list celebs caring for them for a couple of hours.
Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, both 52, spent the day at the Singapore Zoo with their son Zed.
The family took part in the Zookeeper for a Day tour where they not only got up and close to some of the animals but be a part of the meal prep as well.
The highlight for us definitely had to be the perplexed look on the tigers when they mistook the trio to be bringing them their meal due to their zookeeper uniforms.
Photos: fannaiaiwong/Instagram
