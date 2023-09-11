"It's like looking after a child": Carina Lau makes Tony Leung face media by pulling his jacket

Just as we thought Hong Kong film legend Tony Leung couldn't get more socially awkward, he's back to prove us wrong again.

The 61-year-old star was recently lauded at the Venice Film Festival where he became the first Chinese actor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious ceremony.

When Tony and his wife Carina Lau, 57, were headed for their flight back to Hong Kong after the event, they were greeted by fans and a media scrum.

All that made the pathologically shy Tony very uncomfortable. He tried to avoid the crowd by going straight for the van but Carina wasn't going to allow that.

Grabbing her husband by his blue denim jacket, Carina swiftly yanked Tony back to face his biggest fear, leaving us with this hilarious picture of a pained-looking Tony flaunting his trophy:

Tony's expression reminds one of a little boy forced by his parents to take photos with a random relative and netizens agree.

"It's like looking after a child" said one netizen while another joked that Carina behaved like a "very strict artiste manager."

Only Carina could do this to Tony and get away with it Photos: starettoday