'I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you': Auntie confesses her love for Louis Koo, 52, in public

One would expect a star of Louis Koo’s stature to be very used to outrageous declarations of love from fans over the course of his 30 years in showbiz.

So we never expected the 52-year-old actor to get all flustered when a fan confessed her undying love for him in public.

Louis, along with co-stars Julian Cheung and Myolie Wu, were in Guangzhou recently to meet the press for their new film, Death Notice.

During the sharing session, the mic was passed to an auntie, who wasn’t shy about expressing her love for Louis.

“Louis, I’ve liked you since I was young. I love you! Whether you’re fair-skinned Louis, tan-skinned Louis, or disfigured Louis, I still like you. All this time I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you,” she said.

The crowd immediately erupted into cheers.

Louis appeared flustered and let out a shy smile. He replied with a weak “thank you”, and pursed his lips in embarrassment.

Myolie and Julian, on the other hand, burst into laughter like a couple of rambunctious school kids.

Louis sure didn't know how to react

Louis takes on three different roles in the Death Notice, one of which is a heavily disfigured and disabled homeless man, which explains why the fan said she would love him even if he’s disfigured.

Guess it’s always nice to know that you would be loved through the good and the ugly?

Photos: Xuan.my