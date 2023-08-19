Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

'I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you': Auntie confesses her love for Louis Koo, 52, in public
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

'I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you': Auntie confesses her love for Louis Koo, 52, in public

Louis turned all shy when he heard it.

'I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you': Auntie confesses her love for Louis Koo, 52, in public
By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 19, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

One would expect a star of Louis Koo’s stature to be very used to outrageous declarations of love from fans over the course of his 30 years in showbiz. 

So we never expected the 52-year-old actor to get all flustered when a fan confessed her undying love for him in public.

Louis, along with co-stars Julian Cheung and Myolie Wu, were in Guangzhou recently to meet the press for their new film, Death Notice.

During the sharing session, the mic was passed to an auntie, who wasn’t shy about expressing her love for Louis.

“Louis, I’ve liked you since I was young. I love you! Whether you’re fair-skinned Louis, tan-skinned Louis, or disfigured Louis, I still like you. All this time I’ve been waiting for the day I marry you,” she said. 

The crowd immediately erupted into cheers.

Louis appeared flustered and let out a shy smile. He replied with a weak “thank you”, and pursed his lips in embarrassment.

Myolie and Julian, on the other hand, burst into laughter like a couple of rambunctious school kids.

Louis sure didn't know how to react

Louis takes on three different roles in the Death Notice, one of which is a heavily disfigured and disabled homeless man, which explains why the fan said she would love him even if he’s disfigured.

Guess it’s always nice to know that you would be loved through the good and the ugly?

Photos: Xuan.my

Related topics

Louis Koo hong kong actor Myolie Wu Julian Cheung press event Death Notice

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.