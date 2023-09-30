Jackie Chan's nephew seen taking four girls home after a night out

Taiwanese singer Jeffrey Tung, 28, got his start in showbiz in 2018, after participating in the first season of Chinese reality competition Idol Producer.

While he did not win, he received plenty of attention after it was revealed that he is the nephew of action superstar Jackie Chan.

Jeffrey recently made headlines again, but not for flattering reasons.

He was snapped by the paparazzi while on a night out with a female companion. They were seen having dinner before heading to a bar, where they stayed until 5am.

While at the bar, Jeffrey was photographed hanging out with four other girls. They were said to be openly flirting at the entrance of the bar, with one of the girls seen helping him adjust his face mask.

Another girl had her “head nestled against his chest”, while a third girl was seen “briefly leaning against his shoulder”.

Jeffrey was said to have taken the four girls back to his home.

Photos of Jeffrey and his companions quickly went viral, and netizens did not hold back on the jokes about his “wild night out”.

“Five people? Must be fun,” wrote one netizen, while others praised him for being “the king of time management”.

Some of the funniest comments also likened Jeffrey to Show Luo, who was exposed by his ex-girlfriend in 2020 for having cheated on her with multiple girls… at the same time.

Jeffrey’s new nickname? “Show Luo knock-off.”

Jeffrey with his dinner companion on the left, and with the girls from the bar on the right

Photos: Chinapress