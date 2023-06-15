Jacky Cheung, 61, does a perfect split on stage in Macau

Jacky Cheung, 61, is set to perform in Singapore in July as part of his 60+ Concert Tour. The tickets to all nine nights of the Heavenly King’s concert at the Indoor Stadium were snatched up as soon as they were released.

If you’re one of those who managed to snag a seat at the sold-out concert, well, lucky you.

Jacky kicked off his tour in Macau last week. On stage, the singer joked about his age and said that he is still as strong as ever.

To prove his point, Jacky slid into a perfect split all while making a silly face, basically demonstrating just how limber he is. Naturally, the move had the audience erupting into cheers.

He entertained fans with this feat, coupled with his on-brand sense of humour

Jacky’s fans promptly shared the clip of him doing the splits on Weibo, and netizens wasted no time in crowning the Heavenly King “most flexible”.

“He looks exactly like the playful young man he was during his younger days,” one netizen said, while another joked: “I am 16 but [splits are] something I can’t do. Am I the 61 year-old here?”

Photos: ET Today, HK01