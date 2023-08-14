Jacky Cheung, 62, Falls During Concert In Malaysia, Was Unwell But Still Wanted To Perform

Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, 62, has been very busy.

After performing a record 11 sold-out shows in Singapore in July and August — he also commuted between Hong Kong and Singapore during this period — Jacky kicked off the first of his six shows in Kuala Lumpur last Friday (Aug 11).

However, it seems like the exhaustion from back-to-back concerts has caught up with him.

On Aug 13, the third night of his KL concerts, Jacky was performing his hit Zhi Xiang Yi Sheng Gen Ni Zou, when he lost his balance and fell.

He quickly got back up on his feet and continued with his performance, completely unfazed.

He gave an apologetic bow, and according to recounts, “looked a little worn” as that segment came to an end.

It was later revealed that Jacky was feeling unwell from an ear fluid imbalance half an hour before he had to take the stage.

Despite feeling unwell, he decided to go ahead with his shows as planned.

He got up immediately after the fall, and continued singing as if nothing happened

According to reports, the Heavenly King has suffered from ear fluid imbalance — a condition which causes him to experience sudden imbalance, vertigo, and dizziness — since young.

His condition is said to act up almost once every year, though this is the first time it has happened during a performance.

Clips of Jacky’s fall were subsequently posted on social media, with many of his fans hoping he can get enough rest before wrapping up the last three nights of his KL concert this weekend (Aug 18-20).