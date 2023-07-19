Jacky Cheung seen on SQ flight back to Hong Kong after first 3 nights of concerts in Singapore

Last week, Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, 62, kicked off the first three nights of his record breaking 11 sold-out shows in Singapore. 8days.sg was lucky enough to attend the Indoor Stadium gig on the first night and you can read our review here.

Many of Jacky’s fans have wondered if he was going to stay in Singapore the entire time from Jul 14 all the way until Aug 4.



And how great would that be? Having the superstar in our midst, most probably visiting local attractions, like Gardens by the Bay.

We hate to be the ones to burst your bubble, but it seems like Jacky will be shuttling to and fro Hong Kong between his concerts.

On Monday (July 17) morning, one netizen was lucky enough to take the same Hong Kong-bound Singapore Airlines flight as Jacky.



The netizen then took to Chinese social media site Xiao Hong Shu to share pics of the star, sharing that Jacky was “the last person to board the plane”, and “the first to alight”.

According to the netizen, the flight attendants on duty were fortunate enough to snap pics with Jacky.

Some noted that the Heavenly King “appeared tired”, which shouldn't be a surprise given he just sang his heart out for three straight nights, and hoped that he would be able “to get better rest” at home.

How lucky was the netizen to be so close to the Heavenly King?It looks like he was on board a Singapore Airlines flight

This means that Jacky will likely take a flight back to Singapore soon, just in time for his shows this weekend from July 21-23.

As for the rest of his shows on July 28 - 30 and Aug 3 and 4, we’ll have to wait and see if any other lucky fans get to run into him at the airport.

Jacky (in grey) with members of his staff Photos: Jacky Cheung Fans Page/ Facebook, UnUsUaL Entertainment