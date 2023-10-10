Jacky Wu buys building for S$1.2mil to save his childhood beef noodles store from closing down for good

Most of us have experienced the disappointment that comes with the shuttering of our favourite childhood haunts. Besides reminiscing about the good times you’ve had there, there’s nothing much you can do about it… not unless you’re Taiwanese veteran host, Jacky Wu, 61.

Jacky, who reportedly has a net worth of over S$30mil, recently forked out NT$27mil (S$1.2mil) to save a beef noodle store he frequented as a kid.

After 50 years in business, Tainan-based Lao Tang Beef Noodles Store closed down in 2022. Jacky couldn’t bear to see the eatery gone, so instead of simply buying over the brand, he bought the entire building it was at, then hired a famous architect to remodel it.



A classic Jacky baller move.

Jacky now owns this building

Jacky also bought over the beef noodles recipe, and tasked his personal chef to learn the ropes from the original creators so they could authentically replicate its taste.



He will retain the store’s ‘Lao Tang’ brand upon its reopening.

“This beef noodle place holds memories from my childhood. I couldn’t accept this store closing and becoming a thing of the past,” revealed Jacky.

“I’ve accomplished my goal of buying back my memory,” he continued, while adding that another Lao Tang Beef Noodles Store outlet will open in Taipei.

Netizens have left Jacky messages on social media, thanking him for his “service”. “Thank you for bringing back the taste I’ve enjoyed since I was a kid,” wrote a netizen.

Others were impressed at how Jacky had the financial power to shell out such a hefty sum at the drop of a hat, though we’re pretty certain the million hardly made a dent in his bank.

Photos: Sinchew News, Jacky Wu/ Facebook