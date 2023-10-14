Jacky Wu gives co-host Kid Lin S$42k wedding ang pow

Veteran host Jacky Wu, 61, is one of the wealthiest celebs in Taiwan, a fact that he doesn't even bother hiding.

Actor-host Kid Lin, 39, and wife Rita held their wedding banquet earlier this week, and of course Kid’s Mr Player co-hosts, including Jacky, were invited to his big day.

Speaking to the media on Oct 12, Kid revealed Jacky had kept to his promise of giving him a NT$1mil (S$42.5k) wedding ang pow.



Kid joked that he thought Jacky was “playing a trick on him”.

“I was afraid it would be a blank cheque, but Jacky lived up to his word. He really gave me one million dollars!” he said excitedly.

Kid checked out of his hotel room at 12pm the next day, and rushed to the bank before 1pm just to bank in the cheque. He said ge even “did research” on how to cash in the huge sum of money.

According to Jacky, his ang pow to Kid was the second-largest sum he’s ever given to anyone, with the largest for a family member.

Jacky added that Kid’s wedding banquet was a 45-table affair held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and the latter had spent close to NT$3mil (S$127K) on it.



He believed Kid had “broken even” with the ang pows he had received.

When asked if he thought of returning the hefty cheque to Jacky, Kid burst out laughing and said: “No! I wasted no time in locking it in the safe in my hotel room!”

Must be nice to have Jacky as your colleague.