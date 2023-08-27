Logo
Jam Hsiao, 36, and fiancée Summer Lin, 50, on having children: 'There’s a difference between not wanting a kid and not being able to have one'
It's a topic the couple says they've thought about countless times.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 27, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
Earlier this year, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 36, announced his surprise engagement to his long-time manager Summer Lin, 50. 

The couple kept their relationship a secret for 16 years despite being romantically linked on many occasions. 

Jam and Summer were recently featured in a magazine, where they spoke about their future and if they plan to have kids.  

Summer candidly admitted that getting married and having kids are two things that were never on her bucket list. 

“I know that true love doesn’t come from trying hard. Also, there’s a difference between not wanting a kid and not being able to have one,” she said. 

She also revealed that she and Jam have had discussions about having children.

“We’ve thought about it countless times. To us, whether we have kids or not, it would be out of love. But ultimately, it’s a choice, and not a mission. Please don’t worry about us.”

The couple can finally be open with their relationship Photos: Chinapress

