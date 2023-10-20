Jam Hsiao, 36, and Summer Lin, 50, just got married and here are their wedding pics

Earlier this year, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 36, and his long-time manager Summer Lin, 50, announced their engagement.

Prior to that, the couple had kept their relationship a secret for 16 years.

Now, they're all ready to reveal their beautiful love story, with Jam taking to his Facebook yesterday (Oct 19) to share their wedding photos.

"Today is 2023/10/19. We've decided to make this day our wedding day. This is such a beautiful day. I want to share my joy with all of you. Thank you every one for your blessings," Jam wrote.

Jam and Summer are now married

More wedding photos of Jam and Summer were later posted on Jam's agency China Fun Entertainment's Facebook page.

From the photos, it appears that the couple had taken three sets of wedding photos by the sea.

In the first set, Summer wore an elegant off-shoulder dress with a stunning diamond necklace. For her second outfit, Summer paired her deep V-neck top with a white blazer and chic trousers. She also had on a veil.

For her last outfit, which was also the one shown in Jam's photo, Summer went for a more casual and sporty look and paired her white dress with a pair of sneakers.

Jam, on the other hand, wore the same tux in all the pictures.