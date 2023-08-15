Japanese idol disguises as woman to avoid getting caught dating, but he forgets one important thing...

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities to go to great lengths to keep their relationships a secret, this takes the cake.

Daigo Nishihata, 26, member of popular Japanese boy band Naniwa Danshi, was recently revealed to be dating news anchor, Kayo Ashida, 24, after he was spotted leaving her apartment... while in disguise as a woman.

According to Japanese media Shukan Bunshun, Daigo took a cab to an apartment building after the band’s Osaka concert on July 30.

Dressed in a white tee, black pants and bucket hat, the singer, who had a suitcase with him, kept checking his surroundings and walked around the building several times before entering via the back entrance with a key.

The media later learned that this was Kayo’s apartment building.

Daigo circled around the apartment before entering from the back

When Daigo left the next morning to return to Tokyo, he donned a blonde shoulder-length wig and mask to avoid being recognised.



Not a very clever disguise 'cos he was in the same outfit and dragging the same luggage.

That outfit and luggage were a dead giveaway

After the Shukan Bunshun report was published last week, pics of Daigo disguised as a woman went viral and became a trending topic on the internet.

When asked about the dating rumours, Daido’s management agency Johnny & Associates said the pair are just friends and there were other people at Kayo’s apartment that night.

They added that Daigo wore the wig for a party and that it was just a prop.

However, netizens are not buying it.

While some sympathised with Daigo for having to hide his relationship, they felt he could have done a better job at it.

“Shouldn’t he have changed his clothes at least?“ asked one netizen.

There were also fans who praised him for putting in so much effort for a date and that he must really be in love.

"Being in a relationship as an idol is tough; you can’t even be your own gender" said one fan, while another wrote: "Let’s let him off the hook since he put in so much effort“.

Daigo and Kayo have reportedly been dating for one and a half years

According to the report, the couple had been dating long distance for one and a half years.

They met through a mutual friend, who went to university with Kayo.

Born in Singapore, Kayo studied journalism in the UK when she was a student Waseda University’s School of International Liberal Studies.

Photos: Shukan Bunshun