Japanese mee pok hawker closes 2 stalls in S’pore, opens KTV bar in Japan

The F&B world has always been an unforgiving one. Now, with alarming levels of inflation and rising rental costs in the mix, many hawkers have been finding it even more challenging to remain profitable. Fusion Japanese bak chor mee brand Li Yuan Mee Pok is another victim of the times. First opened in 2015 by Japanese salaryman-turned-mee pok hawker Naoji Kuribara, 56, Li Yuan Mee Pok began as a kopitiam stall in Clementi, serving fusion bak chor mee with ramen influences such as chashu toppings and a miso base.



In 2018, Naoji and his family moved home to Chiba as his wife and two children wanted to live in Japan. However, Naoji’s attachment to his noodle biz prevailed and three years later, he returned to Singapore alone to revive the Li Yuan brand, which boasted five outlets at its peak.

Two Li Yuan branches will close by Nov, high rental an issue

Naoji tells 8days.sg that the Commonwealth branch located in a kopitiam will be closing for good at the end of August due to “rising rental costs”. He declined to share details on the rent hike. Li Yuan’s Hougang branch is also slated for closure in November due to both high rent and poor footfall. “It’s a small coffee shop and we don’t have many customers there,” he explains.

The fusion mee pok founder, who boasts over a decade of hawker experience, is understandably saddened by the impending closures. “The situation has been very bad. The rental costs are too high, no choice, it’s very difficult to continue,” he says dejectedly.

For the latest updates on the outlets’ closing dates, visit their Facebook page. Meanwhile, you can still get your Japanese mee pok fix at two remaining Li Yuan outlets – their flagship stall at Boon Lay Way and another stall in Clementi West, which is managed by a franchisee.

Seeking new ventures, opened KTV joint in Japan

Naoji also opened a Singapore-style mee pok stall in Tokyo in 2018, which unfortunately had to shut down three years later due to the pandemic. Coupled with the challenges faced by his declining F&B business in Singapore, the resourceful entrepreneur decided to pivot away from the industry for now. Earlier this year, he opened a 1,000 sqft karaoke establishment in his hometown in Chiba, Japan, and is currently considering another opening in Ho Chi Minh City.

His rationale for the seemingly random venture? “While spending time in Chiba, I saw an opportunity to open a KTV there,” explains Naoji, who appears to have a knack for identifying ventures even in non-F&B industries. Asked if he plans to set up one in Singapore, the genial towkay chuckled in mock horror: “No! Too expensive!”

Exploring franchising opportunities for Li Yuan

Naoji has also passed management reins to his business partner while he shifts his focus towards franchising opportunities for Li Yuan. “Some customers have asked our Clementi West stall owner about the franchise, so I see potential in this,” he shares. However, his approach will be cautious. “I think we need to wait for a few years for the situation [to stabilise],” he says, referring to the pressures of inflation. “I’m still passionate about mee pok, but the timing isn’t good now for growth [due to rising rental and food costs]. I will focus on other opportunities like karaoke and franchising first.”

Daughter who returned to SG from Japan quit hawker biz due to health issues

Last December, his daughter, Tokyo-based Reina Kuribara (left in pic), 25, returned to Singapore to help him manage his hawker chain after a long hiatus (she returned to Japan for an administrative job at Japan Post). Speaking to 8days.sg back in March, the bubbly second-gen hawker expressed her excitement about returning to the family business. “I like cooking and I like to see customers happy [when enjoying our food],” she said at the time. In February, Reina and her Japanese husband Hikaru (right in pic), 24, took over the management of Li Yuan Mee Pok’s Commonwealth branch.

Unfortunately, despite her dedication, Reina’s second stint as a hawker (she previously cooked at one of her father’s stalls as a teen before relocating to Japan in 2018) was cut short due to health problems. “I started having very painful periods with heavy bleeding… like non-stop bleeding for a month,” she tells 8days.sg over the phone.

Plagued by low blood pressure and near-fainting spells, Reina found it increasingly difficult to continue working as a hawker. Eventually, her doctor advised her to quit the job. After discussions with her husband, the couple reluctantly decided to leave the stall in May. Staff from other Li Yuan outlets were transferred to take over their duties at the Commonwealth stall.

Reflecting on her abrupt departure, Reina can’t help but feel guilty. “It happened quite suddenly so I feel bad that I couldn’t tell my customers that I was leaving. I’m sad to leave my job as a hawker, but it’s more important to take care of my body,” shares the Singaporean PR.

She’s now a content producer at a Japanese-run hawker portal

For the past couple of months, she has been working as a writer and photographer for JointHawker, an online Singapore hawker food platform tailored for the Japanese audience. As her new role is less physically demanding, Reina shares that her health is “much better” now. However, the job switch has not been entirely smooth. “It has not been easy as I’ve never done anything like this before,” she says.

A recent JointHawker post by Reina

Thankfully, her experience as a hawker has come in handy at times: “I understand how difficult the business is, so I can connect with the hawkers better.”

Hubby Hikaru, a Mobile Legends pro gamer, is also employed as a videographer for the website. Both of them secured their new roles through a family connection – JointHawker is managed by a web development company owned by dad Naoji’s friend.

Li Yuan Mee Pok’s Commonwealth branch closes end Aug. Located at Food More @ 115B Commonwealth Drive, #01-697, 115B Commonwealth Dr, S149597. The Hougang branch closes end Nov. Visit flagship stall at #01-98 Tradehub 21, 18 Boon Lay Way, S609966. More info here

