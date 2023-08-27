Japan’s 'most beautiful dentist' is also a glamour model
Yes, she's a real dentist.
27-year-old Manaka Nishihara is known as Japan’s “Most Beautiful Dentist” because of her good looks and voluptuous figure. She has over 200K followers on Instagram.
While she dons a white dentist coat for her regular job, she takes almost everything off for her side hustle as a glamour model.
Nishihara recently showed off her figure in a series of bikini photos that when she was hanging out with a friend by the pool.
Her fans also wasted no time in showering her with compliments, leaving comments such as “you look stunning in that blue bikini” and “you’re too adorable”.
