Japan’s 'most beautiful dentist' is also a glamour model
Japan’s 'most beautiful dentist' is also a glamour model

Yes, she's a real dentist.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 27, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
27-year-old Manaka Nishihara is known as Japan’s “Most Beautiful Dentist” because of her good looks and voluptuous figure. She has over 200K followers on Instagram.

While she dons a white dentist coat for her regular job, she takes almost everything off for her side hustle as a glamour model.

Nishihara recently showed off her figure in a series of bikini photos that when she was hanging out with a friend by the pool.

Her fans also wasted no time in showering her with compliments, leaving comments such as “you look stunning in that blue bikini” and “you’re too adorable”.

Her followers went crazy for these pics Lucky for them, she often posts bikini pics on her page She's a real dentist, okay
Photos: Manaka Nishihara/ Instagram

