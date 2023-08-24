Jeanette Aw was walking in Tokyo when a pigeon pooped right in her designer bag

Have you ever wondered, if you were unlucky enough to have a bird take a dump on you, where would you rather it hit?

If you ask Jeanette Aw, 44, we're guessing her answer would be not in her bag.

On Tuesday (Aug 22), the actress, who's currently in Tokyo for a work trip, shared on her Instagram a picture of her white Bao Bao Issey Miyake bag.

However, instead of the usual "Oh look at my pretty bag" stories you'd expect from celebs, Jeanette's Bao Bao looked a little... crapped on... so to speak.

"And OMFG! While walking to my meeting venue... Some pigeon greeted me with some s**t that went straight into my bag," bleated Jeanette.

"My clothes were clean. Just my bag," she added. Given how Jeanette was wearing an all-white shirt, it has to be something of a minor miracle that her clothes remained clean after the bird's surprise bombing.

Though Jeanette didn't go on to elaborate if the items in her bag got soiled as well, all we can say is that the pigeon has really good aim.

Poor Jeanette and her bag Photos: Jeanette Aw/Instagram