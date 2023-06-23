Jennifer Lawrence is afraid of method actors: "I would have no idea how to talk to them"
Jennifer Lawrence says she learnt a thing or two about Method actors from working with Christian Bale on American Hustle.
Jennifer Lawrence is "scared" of Method actors.
The 'No Hard Feelings' actress admitted she is "nervous" about working alongside people who use the immersive process - where they stay in character even when not filming - because she wouldn't know how to talk to them when the cameras weren't rolling.
Speaking on the YouTube series Hot Ones, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that she is nervous around fellow performers who use the immersive process to get under the skin of their character, even when the camera isn't rolling.
She said: “I would be scared to work with somebody who’s Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character?
“That would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen another process that I’ve been curious about, because you don’t really know about them all the time.”
When it comes to her own processes, the Hunger Games star learned them from watching her co-star Christian Bale in 2013's American Hustle.
She said: “I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did American Hustle when I worked with Christian Bale and I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew kind of started preparing like it was going to be 10 seconds or whatever until action, he would start getting ready.
"And then I saw that and I was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ And then I started to do that.”
Elsewhere during the interview, Lawrence also opened up about the mishaps she's suffered on the sets.
On the set of American Hustle, she ruined costumes with Cheeto dust from her fingers, and during the making of 2021's Don't Look Up, she accidentally swallowed her nose ring and lost a tooth.
She said: “I have veneers, so it was a whole section missing and it was the height of Covid so I couldn’t go to the dentist. So I had to do all of Don’t Look Up with just a gaping hole in my mouth. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio — just everybody.”
Asked what skills she's learned for roles that have been transferable to everyday life, Lawrence joked: “I learned how to pick locks on 'Red Sparrow'. I haven’t used it, but to know that I could is cool."
Lawrence's latest, the raunch-com No Hard Feelings, opens in cinemas on July 27. Watch Lawrence's Hot Ones episode here:
— BANG SHOWBIZ
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
Watch exclusive 8Days interviews on meWATCH and Mediacorp YouTube Channel.
Related topicsHollywood Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings Hot Ones method acting
Read more of the latest in