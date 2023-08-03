Logo
Jimmy Lin looks different now after facial reconstruction surgery post-car crash
The 48-year-old had suffered multiple fractures in an accident last year.

By Ilsa Chan
Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 4, 2023
Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin, who mostly stayed under the radar after his car crash in July last year, is now back at work.

The 48-year-old took time off to recuperate after sustaining fractures on his face and body when his Tesla collided with a road divider and caught fire. His seven-year-old son Jenson, who was also in the car too, suffered minor injuries.

Jimmy, who was appointed ambassador for a fundraiser for children with learning disabilities, recently appeared in ads for the charity.

While there has already been talk that Jimmy looks different post-facial reconstruction surgery after the accident, the new pics actually prove that. 

Jimmy before (left) and after facial reconstruction surgery What do you think? He does look a little different

Following the car crash, Jimmy was hospitalised for about a month where he underwent two operations. One to affix a titanium rod to his arm and the other, a reconstruction operation for facial fractures.

But still very handsome Photos: United Way of Taiwan/Facebook

