Jin Yinji’s Husband Dies From Heart Attack At 85

The husband of veteran local actress Jin Yinji has died at the age of 85.

According to the 76-year-old actress, her husband Anthony Lee recently visited the hospital for a check-up as he had a poor appetite. The results of the check-up were good and doctors could not diagnose any problem.

However, on Oct 11, he suddenly had a heart attack while having dinner alone at the hospital, and he died without saying goodbye to his family.

In his early years, Anthony was in the antique business and was friends with many in showbiz. He and Yinji got married on Jan 27 1972 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year.

Back in 2020, Anthony had lymphoma and underwent surgery to treat it. A biopsy showed that the tumour contained cancer cells though he recovered well post-surgery.

Other than Yinji, Anthony is survived by two children, a son and daughter.

His wake will be held at the Ang Yew Seng Remembrance Hall at 38 Sin Ming Drive from today to Oct 14 where he will be cremated on the same day.

Photos: 8world, Zaobao