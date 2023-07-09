Joanne Peh enjoyed filming overseas 'cos alone time away from husband Qi Yuwu is 'very good for their relationship'

Earlier this year, the cast of Mediacorp drama SHERO, including Romeo Tan, Carrie Wong and Joanne Peh, headed over to Canberra, Australia to shoot scenes for the drama.

That was also the first time since the pandemic that Joanne, 39, left her two kids, daughter Baby Qi, eight and son Qi Didi, six, as well as husband Qi Yuwu, 46, to go overseas for work.

While their children were very sad to see mummy leave, Joanne and 715 were happy about getting some me time.

Joanne and her husband Qi Yuwu

In the latest episode of Mediacorp bite-sized entertainment series Just Swipe Lah, Joanne shared with host Juin Teh in Canberra that her kids were really young the last time she travelled overseas by herself.

"They didn't register that I left, the feeling wasn't that strong. But now [that they're older], they missed me a lot this time. They said: "Mummy don't go" and asked: "How many days are you going for?". They even counted down [to the day I left]," recalled the actress.

Joanne then quipped that it was pretty new experience for her considering how she would "just leave whenever [she] has to in the past".

Revealing that she actually enjoyed having some alone time during the trip, Joanne said: "I think me and my husband having alone time like this is very good for our relationship. He can do whatever he wants and he doesn't have to feel obliged to accompany his wife."

"His wife is not here, so he can...," said Joanne before Juin interrupted with a "have a carefree and happy time?"

Joanne chuckled: "You can say so. And for me, when I'm here, for example if I want to go for a drink, I don't have to ask if he wants to tag along and stuff. I can do whatever I want, it's very relaxing."

The actress is also glad that Ah Wu is more understanding towards her since he is an actor too.

"He knows that filming overseas isn't easy. You have to race against time and every second counts, which means that I'll be extra tired," said Joanne.

"So if I don't communicate with them as much, he will understand that [I] need to rest because [I'm] tired. He wants me to be in my best condition too."

Catch the full Just Swipe Lah video below: