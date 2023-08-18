Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Joey Yung screams in shock after accidentally ‘throwing’ mic at audience during concert
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joey Yung screams in shock after accidentally ‘throwing’ mic at audience during concert

How does something like that even happen?

Joey Yung screams in shock after accidentally ‘throwing’ mic at audience during concert
By Jiamun Koh
Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fans love it when their idols throw things like towels or t-shirts into the crowd during concerts. But we don't think those in the front row of Joey Yung's gig on Wednesday (Aug 16) enjoyed what was hurtling their way. 

While performing her song ‘Lian Xu Ju', the 43-year-old singer accidentally launched her mic into the audience.

After recovering from her shock, Joey asked the front row: "Did I hurt you guys?" before tapping on the mic to see if it was still working. 

Can see you the mic? How did that even happen?

Joey has since shared a clip of the incident, and to be honest, even after watching it, we still don't know how it happened.

In her caption, Joey called herself "very clumsy", adding that her "heart stopped for two seconds" and she was glad the mic "didn't hit the heads of those sitting in the first row". 

Watch the clip of the mysterious flying mic on Joey's Instagram here: 

Photos: Joey Yung/Instagram, hk01

Related topics

Joey Yung

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.