Joey Yung screams in shock after accidentally ‘throwing’ mic at audience during concert

Fans love it when their idols throw things like towels or t-shirts into the crowd during concerts. But we don't think those in the front row of Joey Yung's gig on Wednesday (Aug 16) enjoyed what was hurtling their way.

While performing her song ‘Lian Xu Ju', the 43-year-old singer accidentally launched her mic into the audience.

After recovering from her shock, Joey asked the front row: "Did I hurt you guys?" before tapping on the mic to see if it was still working.

Can see you the mic? How did that even happen?

Joey has since shared a clip of the incident, and to be honest, even after watching it, we still don't know how it happened.



In her caption, Joey called herself "very clumsy", adding that her "heart stopped for two seconds" and she was glad the mic "didn't hit the heads of those sitting in the first row".

Watch the clip of the mysterious flying mic on Joey's Instagram here: