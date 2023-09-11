Joker Xue offers to refund tickets, travel & accommodation expenses for fans after cancelling concert due to fever

Chinese singer Joker Xue, who is currently on his China concert tour, has been forced to cancel one of his Chengdu shows after coming down with a high fever.

The 40-year-old was supposed to hold a two-night concert over the weekend but was unable to perform the second show last night (Sep 10).

Despite this, a visibly weak Joker went on stage to greet fans and announce the news.

"Seeing me dressed like this on stage today, you must know that something has happened, right? Well, I won't hide it from you. Unfortunately, I have a fever of 39°C now, and my tonsils are inflamed to the worst degree. So I most probably will not be able to proceed with the performance today,” he said.

He wanted to announce the news to fans in person

Joker admitted that he had initially planned to notify everyone via social media, but he felt obligated to apologise in person.

Hence, he waited until everyone entered the venue before coming on stage to break the news.

He even teased fans asking: "There still needs to be some sense of ritual. If I can't perform today, what should you shout?"

When the crowd replied "Refund," he said with a laugh, "Today, I agree!"

In case you don’t get it, there is a running joke in Joker’s concerts where the audience will yell “refund” during the show. Well, it has finally become a reality.

Offers ticket refunds and more

Joker went on to share that fans could request for a full refund of their concert tickets, while those from out of town could seek compensation for travel and accommodation expenses, on top of ticket refunds.

He also promised to return to Chengdu for another concert and the audience can choose to keep their tickets for the replacement show.

He was truly apologetic

But what really touched fans was although Joker was unwell, he tried his best to hang around to chat and sing with the audience, turning the show into a mini meet-and-greet session.

According to fans, he was so weak that he could not stand and asked to sit down instead.

The concert organiser later issued a statement on Weibo, explaining that Joker had developed symptoms of a fever and tonsillitis the day before, which did not improve after emergency treatment.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that ticket holders can request for a refund.

Photo: Joker Xue/Weibo