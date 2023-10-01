Jolin Tsai seen squeezing and tip-toeing in crowd to see pandas

Who knew Jolin Tsai was such a huge fan of pandas?

The Mandopop star, who is currently on the China leg of her Ugly Beauty concert tour, took time out to visit the giant pandas in Chengdu.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old shared a clip of a panda chomping away on bamboo shoots on Weibo, with the caption: “Too surreal,” along with some heart emojis.

She likes pandas so much, she featured them in her Chengdu concert

While she was excited to catch a glimpse of the adorable pandas, fans were clearly more stoked by the sighting of Jolin, sharing snaps of the Taiwanese singer on Xiao Hong Shu.

In the videos, Jolin, who was in a blue jacket and had panda accessories adorning her hair, could be seen squeezing with the crowd near the front of the enclosure and filming the panda with her mobile phone.

However, due to her petite stature, the 1.58m-star was buried in the crowd and had to tiptoe to get a better view of the animal.

The struggle is real

Netizens were tickled to see Jolin going gaga over pandas.

There were comments like “Now Jolin understands how we feel when we squeeze in the crowd at her concerts!”, "Congrats Jolin for successfully chasing her idol" and “Everyone is equal in front of giant pandas”.

Stars, they are just like us.

Photos: Jolin Tsai/Weibo, Xiaohongshu