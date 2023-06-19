Jolin Tsai wears same dress from 8 years ago, netizens impressed by how thrifty she is

While we’re used to reading about celebs and their flashy purchases, it should be noted that some stars are very frugal as well. Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, 42, is one of them.

The Mandopop queen, who is said to earn “hundreds of millions of New Taiwan dollars” annually (over S$4.3mil), is surprisingly thrifty when it comes to replacing her material possessions. For one, it was reported in 2021 that the singer was still driving the same S$299K car that she bought in 2013.

Jolin, who is currently on vacation with her family in Vietnam, recently shared a series of Instagram pics of her trip. One thing that stood out to netizens, though, was the printed bare-back dress she had on.

Turns out Jolin had rocked the exact same outfit during a holiday in Greece eight years ago.

A netizen commented: “It seems like [you] wore the same dress when you went to Greece in 2015. Your back view looks even better [now].”

The eagle-eyed netizen received a reply from Jolin that read “Oh yes!”, confirming that the dress is indeed the same one from years ago.

Here's a side by side comparison of Jolin in the same dress, eight years apart

A cheeky fan then commented: “Although Jolin’s photography skills are very normal, she’s still very pretty.”

The singer rolled with the joke, drawing laughs with her response, which simply read: “Okay then.”

Many others were impressed by Jolin’s figure, which hadn’t seemed to change at all since the last time she donned this dress.

Despite achieving massive success in her career, Jolin has always been described as a thrifty queen who gets nostalgic when it comes to her belongings.

She’s said to have used the same S$800 Rimowa suitcase when attending various work schedules over the past eight years. The model of this luggage reportedly went out of production years ago.

Perhaps she’s environmentally conscious too?

Photos: Jolin Tsai/ Instagram, ET Today