K-pop idol Dahyun had an 'East Coast plan' moment at Twice's concert in Singapore

K-pop girl group Twice was in town for the first time in four years this past weekend for their two sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The nine girls entertained their fans for over two hours, performing their greatest hits, including ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Talk That Talk’.

As with all their concerts, the group took the time to thank their fans in Korean, with some of the girls flexing their English skills and Taiwanese member Tzuyu addressing the crowd in Mandarin.

On the first night, when it was time for Korean member Dahyun to speak to the fans, she had a ‘brain-fart’ halfway through her English speech, making for a hilarious scene.

A fan (@tkw_96) shared a TikTok of Dahyun struggling to string her words together with the caption: “Dahyun’s East Coast plan moment.”

She could be heard attempting to form a sentence with “we” and “enjoy” before trailing off to gather her thoughts with a self-chiding “Okay, Dahyun”.

Amidst the loud giggles from the crowd, Dahyun eventually managed to complete her sentence, grinning while successfully saying: “Do enjoy even more until the end, we need your voice.”

The audience erupted into cheers and the star, known for her goofy personality, letting out an incredulous smile.

Netizens thought her “East Coast plan moment” to be totally adorable, with many getting a good laugh at how she was “naturally funny”.

When 8days.sg spoke to a Twice fan who was at the concert that night, he said: "Anything the girls did was met with a lot of applause, but Dahyun's cute fumble in particular drew chuckles from everyone."