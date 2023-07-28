K-pop idol Jang Wonyoung seen flinching from kid who touched her; slammed by mums online

What would you do if a random kid reached out to touch you in public?

Well, if your answer is to flinch, you would be able to empathise with K-pop idol and IVE member Jang Wonyoung.

The 18-year-old and her group were recently in Madrid for a performance and had toured the city in their free time.



In a video that has now gone viral, a young boy was seen approaching Wonyoung. He then reached out to touch her arm, surprising the star, who flinched instinctively.



A member of IVE's entourage then stepped in to lightly nudge the kid out of the way.

Another member of IVE, Gaeul, was also seen glancing at the boy as she walked past him.

Would you flinch too?

While there were those who said they would react the same way as Wonyoung, some netizens were furious at the idol.

By then the clip had found its way to a "conservative online mom’s community", who harshly criticised Wonyoung for her reaction.

The mums in that community slammed Wonyoung for being “cold and unfriendly” to the boy, whom they believe was just being curious since the star looked “pretty”.

Other mums went as far as to suggest that Wonyoung's reaction was a reflection of her “awful personality”. They felt like she should have at least smiled at him instead of looking at him like he was a “dangerous object”.

Thankfully, many netizens feel the mums are blowing things out of proportion.



“With all this hate I thought she pushed or yelled at the kid,” wrote a TikTok user.

Watch the interaction below.