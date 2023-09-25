Kawaii home decor items that will make your home adorably chic

We've all been there - stumbling upon something absolutely adorable for our homes, only to wonder if it's a practical buy. Well, wonder no more. Because we've put together a delightful shopping list of kawaii home decor items available on Amazon, where fun meets functionality in the best ways.

From quirky clocks to charming cushions, these items are your ticket to infusing your surroundings with a touch of whimsy and charm. Check them out below.

Kit Cat Klock

Timekeeping made purr-fect. The Kit Cat Klock is a whimsical cat-shaped wall clock that rolls its eyes and waves its tail with each passing second. It's a timeless classic that adds a touch of nostalgia to your home, and it's currently available at a 10% discount on Amazon. MoMA Japan is retailing it for a heftier price of JPY10,780 (approx. $99.53).

Kit Cat Klock ($89.83), available at Amazon

My Melody Wall Clock

My Melody fans, this one's for you. This baby pink, battery-operated wall clock featuring Sanrio's beloved characters - spot My Melody, My Sweet Piano and Flat - will brighten up any little girl’s room. And who is to say adults can’t have it too?

My Melody Wall Clock ($50.66), available at Amazon

Sanrio Parfait Cushion

Dive into soft, sweet dreams with this parfait-inspired cushion from Sanrio, adorned with your popular characters like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll. But it's more than just a cushion; it's a scrumptious, cuddly dessert for your home.

Sanrio Parfait Cushion ($48.03), available at Amazon

Bruna Wobble Tumbler Pair Set

Sip in style with these Miffy-themed tumblers that effortlessly combine adorable aesthetics with practicality. These made-in-Japan cups may wobble, but rest assured, they won't spill a drop, making them the perfect companions for your morning coffee or evening tea.

Bruna Wobble Tumbler Pair Set ($23), available at Amazon

Miffy Wall-Mounted Mirror

Get ready in a jiffy with Miffy. This wall-mounted mirror is as cute as it is functional, ensuring you look your best. Its minimalist, yet charming design will make your morning routine a little more delightful.

Miffy Wall-Mounted Mirror ($15.94), available at Amazon

Miffy Tissue Case

Say goodbye to plain tissue boxes. Keep your tissues close at hand with this cute Miffy tissue case. This tissue case features a rounded design, compatible with various types of paper products. Plus: Its water-resistant surface makes it a breeze to clean.

Miffy Tissue Case ($30.29), available at Amazon

Cactus Coasters

These cactus-shaped coasters bring a prickly-cute twist to your home decor while expertly shielding your table from pesky drink rings. With their whimsical design, these coasters prove that cuteness can be incredibly functional - a winning combo for any home.

Cactus Coasters ($18.25), available at Amazon

Tea Bag Dispenser

Tea houses take on a whole new meaning with this tea bag dispenser that's charmingly shaped like one. Beyond its primary function of organising your tea bags, it infuses your zen corner with a touch of creative flair.

Tea Bag Dispenser ($27.45), available at Amazon

Snoopy Wooden Music Box

Let Snoopy serenade you with his timeless charm. Crafted from solid wood, this music box plays a soothing tune while Snoopy spins around to the tune of You Are My Sunshine – a perfect addition to your shelf.

Snoopy Wooden Music Box ($86.40), available at Amazon

Kitchen Seasoning Jar with Tray

Keep your kitchen spices organised and kawaii with this seasoning jar set featuring the four seasons. The matching tray adds a touch of sophistication to your cooking space.

And you can rest easy knowing it’s made from food-grade plastic.

Kitchen Seasoning Jar with Tray ($29.67), available at Amazon

Matryoshka Dry Measuring Cups

Russian nesting dolls meet kitchenware in this delightful combination. These Matryoshka measuring cups stack neatly and bring a dose of cuteness to your baking adventures. And when not in use, they make for chic home decor too.

Matryoshka Dry Measuring Cups ($32.64), available at Amazon

Barry Grater Sharpener

This little guy is here to sprinkle a dash of fun into your kitchen. Crafted with your safety in mind, Barry is 100% food safe, made of BPA-free plastic and stainless steel. Shaped like an adorable bear, he effortlessly fits into the palm of your hand, ready for some grating action.

Barry Grater Sharpener ($22.66), available at Amazon

Pusheen Gamer Lamp

Say hello to Pusheen the Cat, ready to brighten up your room with this irresistibly adorable and portable lamp, showcasing the tabby’s gaming adventures. Whether you prefer the convenience of 3 batteries (not included) or connecting it to the included USB cable, Pusheen's got you covered. And here's the sweet deal: it's a steal on Amazon compared to Pusheen’s official shop, where it's listed for US$40 (approximately $55).

Pusheen Gamer Lamp ($50.32), available at Amazon

Gudetama Earthenware Pot

Get ready to embrace the laid-back vibe of the lazy egg with this charming Gudetama earthenware pot. It's another fantastic discovery on Amazon Japan, and its compact size makes it the perfect companion for whipping up individual meals with minimal effort. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or just looking for an easy cooking solution, Gudetama has got your back.

Gudetama Earthenware Pot ($25.41), available at Amazon

Doraemon Pot

No matter if you're a die-hard Doraemon fan or just in search of a trusty and chic pot for your hot water needs, this tabletop pot has got you covered. Beyond its aww-inducing appearance, it boasts a vacuum double-walled construction that keeps liquids piping hot for hours on end.

Doraemon Pot ($31.80), available at Amazon

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission. Prices are correct at time of publishing.