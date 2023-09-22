Logo
'Kinda hot': Jay Chou really likes wife Hannah Quinlivan's new hairstyle
Those bangs are banging.

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
It's no secret that Mandopop King Jay Chou's wife Hannah Quinlivan is really gorgeous.

But who knew she could get even hotter with just a quick snip?

Earlier this week (Sep 19), Hannah shared on Instagram a selfie flaunting her look for a Boucheron event.

In the picture, Hannah spotted a fresh set of bangs, which further accentuated the 30-year-old's doll-like features. 

Even her husband couldn't resist reposting the photo.

"Kinda hot," effused Jay, 44. So sweet lah. 

Get a husband who hypes you up like Jay

At the event, Hannah also talked about how Jay is doing after the Mandopop King reportedly had a health scare during his concert in Tianjin earlier this month.

"He's getting better and has recovered," assured Hannah. 

She went on to say that she was really worried when she heard the news, and flew to China to be by Jay's side the next day.

"I think being there for him is the biggest form of support," she added. 

Get a closer look at Hannah's stunning bangs in the video below:

Photos: Jay Chou/Instagram, starettoday, 8world

