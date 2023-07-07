Kit Chan, Ayden Sng, Mavis Hee and more set for Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023

Celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday with another edition of Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert — on Aug 5, 7.30pm.

For the first time since the inaugural show in 2019, the free concert will be held at The Meadow, the Gardens’ largest event venue. (It’s about 22,000 sq m — the size of three football fields!)

Hosted by Vernetta Lopez and Fauzie Laily, the festivities will be graced by Guest-of-Honour President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as Senior Minister for State for National Development, Sim Ann.

On duty: Vernetta Lopez and Fauzie Laily will be hosting Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 on Aug 5.

Among the acts slated to perform are Kit Chan, Mavis Hee, The Freshman, Suthasini Rajendran, Umar Sirhan, Vocaluptuous and MICappella.

Other highlights: a multi-cultural performance featuring traditional musical instruments (like the erhu, guzheng, kompang and table) by Mediacorp artistes including Ayden Sng, Fadli Kamsani and Jaynesh Isuran; and a team-up between Joanna Dong and the Juara Mic Junior Season 2 contestants.

In another NDC first, the celebrations will feature fireworks.

That’s not it. There's also a host of pre-concert activities, including public tastings of uniquely Singapore ice cream flavours concocted by the MasterChef Singapore Season 4 Top 18 contestants.

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 takes place on Aug 5, 7.30pm-9pm at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay. The concert will also air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12, 7.30pm-9pm.

For more info, visit mediacorp.sg/ndc2023.