Kit Chan had major FOMO she wasn’t at Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Mavis Hee and Fish Leong's gathering

Over the past year, Singaporean singer Mavis Hee has been slowly making her showbiz comeback after fading out of the spotlight in the early noughties.



She performed at the River Hongbao 2023 - Singapore Talent Night concert in January as well as the National Day Concert earlier this month.

It looks like we'll be seeing more of the 48-year-old singer in time to come.

Yesterday (Aug 27), Singaporean singer Tanya Chua, 48, surprised everyone with what some netizens have called the "photo of the century".

Appearing in the photo with Tanya was Stefanie Sun, 45, Malaysian singer Fish Leong, 45, as well as the one who took everyone by surprise: Mavis.

"Extremely rare gathering. The performers from Singapore and Malaysia had to take a picture for keepsake. Happy!" gushed Tanya.

According to reports, the stars got together because they had performed at the Tian Hou Zhi Ye Xun Hui Yan Chang Hui Haikou Zhan [loosely translated as Diva's Night Tour in Haikou] concert.

Even fellow Singaporean pop diva Kit Chan felt FOMO. "Omg, I wanna be there too!" she commented.

Excited netizens also couldn't miss the chance to badger the stars for a collab.

Yes please, but this time remember to jio Kit too, okay?

See Tanya's post below: