Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Kit Chan had major FOMO she wasn’t at Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Mavis Hee and Fish Leong's gathering
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kit Chan had major FOMO she wasn’t at Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Mavis Hee and Fish Leong's gathering

Wouldn't you feel that way too?

Kit Chan had major FOMO she wasn’t at Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Mavis Hee and Fish Leong's gathering
By Jiamun Koh
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Over the past year, Singaporean singer Mavis Hee has been slowly making her showbiz comeback after fading out of the spotlight in the early noughties.

She performed at the River Hongbao 2023 - Singapore Talent Night concert in January as well as the National Day Concert earlier this month.

It looks like we'll be seeing more of the 48-year-old singer in time to come.

Yesterday (Aug 27), Singaporean singer Tanya Chua, 48, surprised everyone with what some netizens have called the "photo of the century".

Appearing in the photo with Tanya was Stefanie Sun, 45, Malaysian singer Fish Leong, 45, as well as the one who took everyone by surprise: Mavis.

"Extremely rare gathering. The performers from Singapore and Malaysia had to take a picture for keepsake. Happy!" gushed Tanya. 

According to reports, the stars got together because they had performed at the Tian Hou Zhi Ye Xun Hui Yan Chang Hui Haikou Zhan [loosely translated as Diva's Night Tour in Haikou] concert.

Even fellow Singaporean pop diva Kit Chan felt FOMO. "Omg, I wanna be there too!" she commented.

Excited netizens also couldn't miss the chance to badger the stars for a collab.

Yes please, but this time remember to jio Kit too, okay?

See Tanya's post below: 

Singapore and Malaysia represent Singapore pride Photos: Tanya Chua/Instagram

Related topics

Mavis Hee

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.