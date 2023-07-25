Kit Chan, Jacky Cheung reunite at his Singapore concert 26 years after their Snow.Wolf.Lake musical

Now this is a picture that is sure to reignite memories of yesteryear for many.



On July 24, local singer Kit Chan, 50, posted this sweet snap with Hong Kong’s Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, 62.



The picture was taken backstage at one of Jacky’s many, many, concerts in Singapore.



In her post, Kit mused about how Jacky is her “inspiration to banish the idea of 'retirement' altogether”.

“In all aspects, I think his 'condition' today is even better than it was 10 years ago. ‘Condition’ includes one’s mental and physical condition, so if we were to all take good care of ourselves in all aspects, age should not limit us,” Kit wrote.

But of course, that’s not the main point netizens zeroed in on. You see, some 26 years ago, Jacky and Kit starred opposite each other in the Hong Kong musical Snow.Wolf.Lake.

Fresh-faced musical co-stars.

The musical, which was touted to be Hong Kong’s “first modern musical”, saw Jacky playing protagonist Wu Long, a gardener who falls for the second daughter of the wealthy Ling family that he works for. She is played by Sandy Lam.



Kit played Ling Yuk-Fung, the eldest daughter of the Ling family, who also falls for Wu Long, creating a love triangle.

The musical had a sold out 42 show run in Hong Kong, and later broke attendance records in Singapore when it was staged here.

He's definitely got the stamina for it.

Though it’s been 26 years, the musical is still a treasured memory for many.

“Please ask Jacky to do a Snow.Wolf.Lake musical in Singapore!” one netizen commented, while another wrote: “I want to hear you and Jacky sing ‘Chun Jiu Zui Ying’”, referring to Kit and Jacky's duet from the musical.

“Oh I miss Snow.Wolf.Lake so much. I wish there was video recording! I would like to show to my kids to watch,” yet another netizen wrote.