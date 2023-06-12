Kristin Davis won't play peacemaker between feuding co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I'm not gonna waste energy on it'

Kristin Davis has given up on repairing the rift between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. Why would she? It's exhausting!

Davis, who plays Charlotte Goldenblatt on Sex and the City and its revival All Just Like That, told The Telegraph: "You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody.

"I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

Davis, 58, made the comments after she was asked if the Sex and the City alum kept in touch with Cattrall amid her feud with Parker.

Cattrall is set to reprise the character for the finale to season two of the show, according to Variety. It's been suggested that she will only appear in one scene and that she filmed the scene without seeing or speaking to her former co-stars.

In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she was never close with Parker: "We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be."

In 2022, she repeated her stand in Variety: " I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional."