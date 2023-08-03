Kym Ng and mum discussed funeral plans; is 'really proud' that her mum wants to be an organ donor

For many, end-of-life planning is a taboo subject. But for some, it's something they want sorted out before they die.

Kym Ng, who plays a deceased funeral director in upcoming Mediacorp drama Till The End, is someone who belongs to the second group.

In an interview with Chinese media 8world, the 56-year-old actress shared that she and her family are totally candid about the subject.



In fact, her 86-year-old mum has told Kym and her siblings how she wants her funeral to be.

"[She told us] what band she wants to have, what songs to play, and that she wishes to donate her organs if they can still function. She's very open about it," said Kym.

"Surprisingly, my friends are the ones who don’t want to talk about this. They are like: "Why do you want to discuss this? Choy choy choy!," she added.

When 8days.sg reached out to Kym, who's busy filming Till The End, she shared that she can't recall when or how the conversation about funeral plans came about, but she's "really proud" of her mum for wanting to be an organ donor.

It's something Kym would like to do in the future.

"If I'm brain dead, I would also want to donate my organs, if any of them are still useful," she said.

Kym fell and fractured her wrist while filming Till The End

We also asked Kym about her wrist injury that happened on the set of Till The End two months ago. (Remember how she was MIA from The Sheng Siong Show for an entire month?)

"It was an accident, I fell [when we were filming]. I was shocked, I didn't know how I ended up fracturing my arm," recalled Kym.

Thankfully, her recovery was "fast" and she's now healing well.

"My finger has regained its flexibility and I can bend it, my strength is also coming back slowly," she said. "I'm feeling really good now, my physiotherapist said that I'm becoming more independent so I'm really happy with the recovery."

But before Kym managed to regain her independence, she did get some help from her husband.

"He helped me bathe in the first two weeks (laughs). After that I tried to bath myself," chuckled Kym.

Photos: Kym Ng/Instagram