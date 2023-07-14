This is the last pic Coco Lee took with her 86-year-old mum

It’s been almost two weeks since Coco Lee’s passing and friends and fans are still struggling to come to terms with her death.

Coco’s pal, Chinese music producer and songwriter Kelzie Sun, who worked with the singer on her new single ‘Tragic’, took to social media this week to share a screenshot of a heartbreaking DM he had sent her.

“I miss you so much, how could you…” it read.

In an earlier Weibo post, he recalled the times they shared working on ‘Tragic’ and never imagined it would be their last collaboration.



Coco had even asked him to help her with her 30th anniversary concert.

"There are so many things that we had planned to do. Have you forgotten? My heart aches,” he said.

The last snap of Coco and her mum

He also posted a screenshot from a recent video chat with Coco and her 86-year-old mum.

In the pic, Coco, who appeared a little tired, gave a thumbs-up, while her mum smiled behind her.

According to Kelzie, this is the last snap of the pair before Coco passed.

Coco gave fans an impromptu performance at Disneyland

Another netizen also posted a video of her chance encounter with Coco at Disneyland last year.

In the clip, Coco can be seen playing with bubbles while performing ‘Part Of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid movie for fans.

The netizen said Coco was warm and friendly and happily took pics with everyone.

After the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section to praise Coco, saying she was "always warm and cheerful" and "would always make an effort to interact with fans".

"She's a big star but she has no qualms about performing for fans," a netizen commented, while another said: "Such a nice person, so sad. Why…"

Some also pointed out that Coco was standing on tiptoe and using her right leg to support herself while singing, something they never noticed in the past.

In February, Coco underwent a surgery to fix an old injury in her left leg and had to learn to walk again.

She appeared to have recovered and was walking normally before her death.

