Lau Ching Wan was asked if he gave his wife a S$11 million condo; here's his hilarious reply

Aaron Kwok, Louis Koo and Lau Ching Wan’s new movie The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell hits screens in Hong Kong this week and the stars made an appearance at the film’s gala premiere.

During an interview, a reporter brought up recent reports that Ching Wan’s wife, former actress and Miss Hong Kong Amy Kwok, had bought a four-bedroom luxury condo at the Residence Bel-Air earlier this month.

The ​​1,741 sq ft sea view apartment situated in the upmarket Pok Fu Lam residential district reportedly cost HK$64.9 million (S$11mil).

When asked if Amy manages Ching Wan’s portfolio of properties, the actor laughed: "What is it? I don't know. I have socks, not property.”

So did Ching Wan gift her the new condo, asked the reporter.

“I gave her a pair of socks. It’s the thought that counts,” was the his hilarious reply.

Sensing that the interview was going nowhere, the reporter asked Ching Wan if he gives Amy a generous allowance for household expenses, he quipped: “I'll go back and find out more first."

Aaron then came to his pal’s rescue, saying: “This proves he is a good man.”

The Heavenly King was then asked if he has given his wife, Moka Fang, a house, Aaron laughed: "I will give her a movie ticket!"

Ching Wan was really trying to put a sock in it.

Jokes aside, Ching Wan and Amy are reportedly quite savvy when it comes to investing in real estate. According to reports, they have never made a loss.

Some of their investments include a 1,190 sq ft unit at the Residence Bel-Air Phase 1 which they bought for HK$20.5mil (S$3.5mil) in 2014.

The couple made a cool HK$10.2mil (S$1.74mil) profit when they sold it after eight years.

In 2018, Ching Wan made HK$1.34mil (S$228K) from selling his 900 sq ft unit at Success Industrial Building in San Po Kong for HK$5.1mil (S$866K).

