Lawrence Ng’s 14-year-old daughter shows off her S$50k Hermès bag and other celeb kids who got slammed for flaunting their wealth

We're not surprised that the kids of rich and famous celebs are decked out in designer clothes. We mean, if daddy and mommy have money, why not right?



Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng’s daughter, Ng Hei Yee, 14, recently shared a pic of her Hermès Birkin Cargo 25 bag while on holiday in Japan. The bag is said to cost around HK$300K (S$51K).

The teen is often decked out in designer brands like Gucci and Chanel and her penchant for high fashion has turned off some netizens who feel she's "too young to be so extravagant".



They have also accused her of showing off her wealth.

Here's Hei Yee taking a selfie in her Gucci pullover

She's not the only celeb kid who has come under fire for enjoying the fruits of their parents' labour.

Faye Wong’s daughter, Li Yan, 17

The daughter of the pop diva and Chinese actor Li Yapeng clearly enjoys the finer things in life.

When Li Yan was just 12, she and a few friends went on a shopping spree and racked up a HK$100K (S$17K) bill in just two hours. That outing eaned Li Yan the nickname of “Li-Hundred-Thousand”.

After getting slammed for flaunting her parents’ wealth, Li Yan tried to downplay her love for designer brands by covering up the logos of her bags with emojis in her social media posts.

Not sure if that actually helped.

Wayne Lai’s son, Lai Ching Kiu, 25

Pretty sure that's a Prada?

Ching Kiu shares his dad’s love for luxury cars and often posts pics of their expensive rides, which include a S$500K McLaren 570S and a Chevrolet Camaro.



He has also shown off his Rolex Daytona, which is produced in limited quantities and said to be worth S$118K, on social media.



Not surprising that Ching Kiu, who reportedly gets a S$33K monthly allowance from his dad, has been criticised for being “too showy”.



However, Wayne has said that the cars and watch belong to him, and he was only sharing them with Ching Kiu.

Li Xiang’s daughter, Angela Wang, 14

He's been criticised for "showing-off" his (his dad's?) cars

The daughter of Chinese actress Li Xiang and director Wang Yuelun, first found fame at four when she starred in the first season of Chinese reality show Where Are We Going, Dad?.

The teen now studies at Benenden School, which is the only all-girls boarding school in England. School fees cost about $62K a year. Notable alumni include Princess Anne, and the late Casino King Stanley Ho’s daughter, Alice Ho.

Angela’s fashion sense is also is an oft-talked about topic amongst netizens.

Once, she was photographed shopping wearing a Moncler beanie worth almost S$700. The rest of her outfit, which included a Stolen Girlfriends Club coat and black Dior boots were said to cost $5K in total.

Ouyang Lung’s daughter, actress Ouyang Nini, 27

Shopping with dad in her expensive outfit

The Taiwanese star, who comes from a family of actors, has a YouTube channel where she talks about her favourite fashion items.

She once featured her designer bag collection at home, revealing a shelf filled with arm candy from brands such as Hermès, Chanel, and Dior.

Among her collection are three Hermès Picotin bags, each in a different colour. Just for context, one of those bags costs almost S$10k.

She was criticised for being a show-off after she casually featured a Chanel purse in her video, saying it was “the bag she regretted buying the most” because she “didn’t like the Barbie pink colour” it came in.

Don't you wish you have a Chanel bag you “regret buying” too?

She's not a fan of this Chanel Photos: HK01